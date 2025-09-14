PSA's Top 10 Most-Collected WNBA Playoff Stars

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs have arrived! After an exciting and record-breaking season, eight teams begin competing for the trophy Sunday, September 14th. To commemorate the 29th Playoffs of the league, PSA has shared their top ten most-collected players that remain vying for the WNBA Championship.

Among the playoff teams are some of the most-collected WNBA players of all time, including Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Sabrina Ionsecu (defending champions New York Liberty), and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces).

1. Though her season has ended due to injury, Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates will be facing off against the Atlanta Dream for their first back-to-back Playoff appearance since 2015. The card submitted most often by collectors for PSA grading is her 2024 Panini Instant WNBA Draft Night DN1 with more than 11,000 graded according to GemRate data.

2024 WNBA Panini Instant Draft Night DN1 Caitlin Clark in a PSA 10 | PSA

2. As part of the defending champions, Sabrina Ionescu is rallying with her New York Liberty squad against the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the Playoffs. As the second-most graded WNBA athlete, Ionescu’s 2020 WNBA Panini Prizm #89 is her most-graded card with approximately 2,800 base cards graded.

2020 WNBA Panini Prizm #89 Sabrina Ionescu in a PSA 10 | PSA

3. Considered the leading MVP candidate for the 2025 season, three-time MVP award winner A’ja Wilson rounds out the top three. As the Aces head back to the Playoffs for the seventh year in a row, Wilson’s 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA #48 rookie base is the champ’s most-graded card with PSA.

2018 Rittenhouse WNBA #48 A'ja Wilson in a PSA 10 | PSA

4. Breanna Stewart’s ninth WNBA season sees her in the running for her fourth championship. Originally drafted by the Seattle Storm, the current New York Liberty star’s most-graded card by PSA is her 2020 WNBA Panini Prizm #70 base.

2020 WNBA Panini Prizm Ice #70 Breanna Stewart in a PSA 10 | PSA

5. 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston is heading to the playoffs with the Indiana Fever for the second year in a row in hopes of snagging the franchise’s second championship. Boston’s most-graded card by PSA is her 2023 WNBA Panini Prizm #133 rookie base.

2023 WNBA Panini Prizm #133 Aliyah Boston in a PSA 10 | PSA

6. German-American star Satou Sabally’s first year on the Phoenix Mercury has helped turn the team from a 9-31 record in 2024 to playoff competitors against reigning champs, the New York Liberty. The three-time All-Star’s most-graded card by PSA is her 2020 WNBA Panini Prizm #90 rookie base.

2020 WNBA Panini Prizm #90 Satou Sabally in a PSA 10 | PSA

7. After an insane season resulting in a historic 50-40-90 (>50% shooting, >40% three-point, >90% free throw) stat line, Napheesa Collier should be creeping up this list in the future. A strong contender for the 2025 MVP award, Collier’s most-graded card is her 2019 WNBA Panini Donruss #95. Leading the Minnesota Lynx, Collier is striving to return to the WNBA Finals after losing to the New York Liberty last year.

2019 WNBA Donruss #95 Napheesa Collier in a PSA 10 | PSA

8. In her first WNBA season with the Atlanta Dream, veteran and 2014 champion Brittney Griner has helped lead the team to the third-best record in the league. The 2013 WNBA Number One Draft Pick’s most-graded card out of PSA is her 2013 Rittenhouse WNBA Autographs.

2013 Rittenhouse WNBA Autographs Brittney Griner in a PSA 10 | PSA

9. Though a WNBA Championship has evaded her thus far, Skylar Diggins’ well-decorated career may finally obtain a WNBA ring. The six-time WNBA All-Star is heading to the playoffs with the Seattle Storm to battle the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. According to PSA, her most-graded card is her 2020 WNBA Panini Prizm #33 base.

2020 WNBA Panini Prizm #33 Skylar Diggins-Smith in a PSA 10 | PSA

10. Rounding out the top ten is Las Vegas Aces veteran and four-time WNBA All-Star Jackie Young. The two-time champion’s most-graded card from PSA is her 2019 WNBA Panini Donruss #90.

2019 WNBA Panini Donruss #90 Jackie Young in a PSA 10 | PSA

