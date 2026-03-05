Britney Spears, 2Pac & More: Pop Century’s Top Card Sales and Autograph Premiums
For more than a decade, Leaf Pop Century has carved out a unique lane in the hobby, delivering on-card autographs from celebrities, musicians, actors, athletes and even political figures in a format that makes pop culture collecting accessible.
Unlike traditional sports products, Pop Century thrives on crossover appeal. It brings Hollywood, music, politics and sports into the same checklist, often with low-numbered parallels and multi-signed cards that create scarcity in a category historically dominated by memorabilia rather than trading cards. The category has become so big, it even warranted the creation of the Poppy Awards, paying homage to pop culture and TCG cards.
The recent top sales only reinforce how powerful—and successful—that formula can be.
Donald Trump
Few modern public figures generate stronger reactions—or stronger demand—than President Donald Trump. Whether viewed through the lens of politics, media, or cultural impact, Trump’s autograph remains one of the most recognizable and liquid non-sport signatures in the market.
As U.S. president and longtime television personality from The Apprentice, his cross-generational recognition fuels interest from both political memorabilia collectors and broader pop culture investors. In a product like Leaf Pop Century, where his signature is framed alongside entertainment icons, the collectible becomes less about politics and more about cultural relevance.
2Pac
2Pac remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in hip-hop history. Decades after his death, albums like All Eyez on Me and Me Against the World continue to define an era. Authentic, certified 2Pac autographs are scarce, which naturally elevates demand.
In the trading card format—especially low-numbered, premium parallels, and cut autographs—his signature merges music history with hobby rarity, drawing interest from both rap collectors and high-end autograph buyers.
Dolph Lundgren & Sylvester Stallone
Few action duos are more synonymous with 1980s and ’90s cinema than Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone. From Rocky IV to The Expendables, their on-screen rivalry and later collaborations cemented them as staples of the action genre.
Stallone’s enduring legacy through the Rocky and Rambo franchises, combined with Lundgren’s cult status, gives dual-signed cards strong nostalgia-driven appeal. For collectors of sports-adjacent cinema, including boxing, combat, hero mythology, these autos hit multiple lanes.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears is both a pop icon and a cultural touchstone. From generational hits to her consistent headline-making TMZ and Instagram posts, Spears has remained relevant across generations.
Certified autograph cards offer a more structured alternative to loose memorabilia, especially as interest in early-2000s pop culture continues to surge. For collectors who grew up in the TRL era, her signature represents more than music—it represents a moment in time from a star who is still in the spotlight decades later.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian embodies modern celebrity. From reality television (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), marriages to famous music and sports stars, to her billion-dollar business ventures like Skims, Kim K’s influence extends far beyond entertainment.
Kardashian autographs reflect the evolution of fame in the social media era, attracting collectors interested in cultural impact as much as traditional stardom. In Pop Century, her card—as well as her famous family members—bridges reality TV, entrepreneurship and digital-era celebrity.
Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci & Ray Liotta
Few ensemble casts carry the weight of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. Their work in Goodfellas alone makes a triple-signed card historically significant in film circles.
All three actors have deep resumes spanning enviable Hollywood careers, from De Niro’s Oscar-winning performances to Pesci’s unforgettable supporting roles and the late Liotta’s defining portrayal of Henry Hill. Multi-signed Hollywood autos are inherently scarce, and when tied to one of the most celebrated crime films ever made, they become centerpiece collectibles.
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood’s legacy spans generations—from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to Dirty Harry to his Academy Award–winning directing career with films like Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. Eastwood represents classic American cinema.
Autograph material tied to him carries gravitas, particularly as collectors increasingly seek historically significant cultural figures.
The Bigger Picture
Leaf Pop Century’s importance lies in accessibility. By packaging certified celebrity autographs—often in low-numbered formats—into traditional trading card form, the product gives collectors a structured, graded-friendly way to own pieces of entertainment and political history.
In a hobby often dominated by sports, Pop Century proves that cultural relevance sells—and that the definition of “icon” extends far beyond the playing field.
Lucas Mast is a writer based in California’s Bay Area, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.Follow sneakrz