Britney Spears, 2Pac & More: Pop Century’s Top Card Sales and Autograph Premiums

For more than a decade, Leaf Pop Century has carved out a unique lane in the hobby, delivering on-card autographs from celebrities, musicians, actors, athletes and even political figures in a format that makes pop culture collecting accessible.

Unlike traditional sports products, Pop Century thrives on crossover appeal. It brings Hollywood, music, politics and sports into the same checklist, often with low-numbered parallels and multi-signed cards that create scarcity in a category historically dominated by memorabilia rather than trading cards. The category has become so big, it even warranted the creation of the Poppy Awards, paying homage to pop culture and TCG cards.

The recent top sales only reinforce how powerful—and successful—that formula can be.

Donald Trump

Few modern public figures generate stronger reactions—or stronger demand—than President Donald Trump. Whether viewed through the lens of politics, media, or cultural impact, Trump’s autograph remains one of the most recognizable and liquid non-sport signatures in the market.

2012 Leaf Pop Century Signatures Donald Trump ON CARD AUTO PSA 10 GEM MINT (eBay sold price $22,100) | eBay via Card Ladder

As U.S. president and longtime television personality from The Apprentice, his cross-generational recognition fuels interest from both political memorabilia collectors and broader pop culture investors. In a product like Leaf Pop Century, where his signature is framed alongside entertainment icons, the collectible becomes less about politics and more about cultural relevance.

2Pac

2Pac remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in hip-hop history. Decades after his death, albums like All Eyez on Me and Me Against the World continue to define an era. Authentic, certified 2Pac autographs are scarce, which naturally elevates demand.

2016 Leaf Pop Century Signatures X-Pac 1-2-3 Kid BA-XP1 Auto Card 18/25 RARE (eBay sold $5,000) | eBay via Card Ladder

In the trading card format—especially low-numbered, premium parallels, and cut autographs—his signature merges music history with hobby rarity, drawing interest from both rap collectors and high-end autograph buyers.

Dolph Lundgren & Sylvester Stallone

Few action duos are more synonymous with 1980s and ’90s cinema than Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone. From Rocky IV to The Expendables, their on-screen rivalry and later collaborations cemented them as staples of the action genre.

SYLVESTER STALLONE DOLPH LUNDGREN 2024 LEAF POP CENTURY CINEMATIC RIVALS AUTO /4 (eBay sold $3,050) | eBay via Card Ladder

Stallone’s enduring legacy through the Rocky and Rambo franchises, combined with Lundgren’s cult status, gives dual-signed cards strong nostalgia-driven appeal. For collectors of sports-adjacent cinema, including boxing, combat, hero mythology, these autos hit multiple lanes.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is both a pop icon and a cultural touchstone. From generational hits to her consistent headline-making TMZ and Instagram posts, Spears has remained relevant across generations.

Britney Spears 2011 Leaf Pop Century Signatures Autograph Auto BGS 9.5 (eBay sold $7,500) | eBay via Card Ladder

Certified autograph cards offer a more structured alternative to loose memorabilia, especially as interest in early-2000s pop culture continues to surge. For collectors who grew up in the TRL era, her signature represents more than music—it represents a moment in time from a star who is still in the spotlight decades later.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian embodies modern celebrity. From reality television (Keeping Up with the Kardashians), marriages to famous music and sports stars, to her billion-dollar business ventures like Skims, Kim K’s influence extends far beyond entertainment.

Kim Kardashian 2011 Leaf Pop Century Dressing Room Patch Auto 24/24 BGS 9.5 (eBay sold $1,700) | eBay via Card Ladder

Kardashian autographs reflect the evolution of fame in the social media era, attracting collectors interested in cultural impact as much as traditional stardom. In Pop Century, her card—as well as her famous family members—bridges reality TV, entrepreneurship and digital-era celebrity.

Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci & Ray Liotta

Few ensemble casts carry the weight of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. Their work in Goodfellas alone makes a triple-signed card historically significant in film circles.

2025 Leaf Pop Century Pearl #PS3-2 Robert De Niro/Joe Pesci/Ray Liotta Multi-Signed Card (#1/1): eBay sold $915) | eBay via Card Ladder

All three actors have deep resumes spanning enviable Hollywood careers, from De Niro’s Oscar-winning performances to Pesci’s unforgettable supporting roles and the late Liotta’s defining portrayal of Henry Hill. Multi-signed Hollywood autos are inherently scarce, and when tied to one of the most celebrated crime films ever made, they become centerpiece collectibles.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s legacy spans generations—from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly to Dirty Harry to his Academy Award–winning directing career with films like Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. Eastwood represents classic American cinema.

Clint Eastwood 2023 Leaf Decadence Pop Century 2/7 Black ECLAT Autographed Auto (eBay sold $2,199.99) | eBay via Card Ladder

Autograph material tied to him carries gravitas, particularly as collectors increasingly seek historically significant cultural figures.

The Bigger Picture

Leaf Pop Century’s importance lies in accessibility. By packaging certified celebrity autographs—often in low-numbered formats—into traditional trading card form, the product gives collectors a structured, graded-friendly way to own pieces of entertainment and political history.

In a hobby often dominated by sports, Pop Century proves that cultural relevance sells—and that the definition of “icon” extends far beyond the playing field.