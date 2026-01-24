From 'Sinners' to Spielberg: A Collectibles Guide to the 2026 Oscars

When Oscar nominations land, they create renewed interest around certain films and performances, and that spotlight tends to follow for the related collectibles, including posters, props, Funko Pops, and autographed cards. The 2026 nominees bring together franchise stars, prestige veterans, and crossover icons, which is exactly the mix that tends to hold long-term collector interest.

RELATED: Why The Traitors is a Pop-Culture card collector’s dream

From first nominations, late-career validation, or another chapter in a legendary resume, let’s take a look at some of this year’s nominees and their collectibles.

Michael B. Jordan: Franchise Star, First-Time Nominee

Michael B. Jordan earns his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor for Sinners, playing twin brothers in Ryan Coogler’s genre-blending horror musical that leads the 2026 field with 16 nominations, including Best Picture. The nod represents a long-building shift from blockbuster lead to fully recognized dramatic actor.

2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Studios Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger Auto /25: eBay ask $800 | https://ebay.us/m/Wn5Pph

Outside this year’s race, Jordan is one of the defining screen faces of the past decade — Adonis Creed in the Creed franchise, Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, and the rare actor to successfully pivot into directing with Creed III. For collectors, that mix of franchise relevance and awards legitimacy is exactly what elevates his memorabilia.

Ethan Hawke: The Indie Constant Takes Center Stage

Ethan Hawke picks up a Best Actor nomination for Blue Moon, adding a major lead-acting nod to a resume already defined by critical respect. Hawke has long been one of film’s most reliable shape-shifters, from Dead Poets Society and Training Day to Boyhood and Reality Bites.

2025 Leaf Electrum Fame Red Ethan Hawke 1/1 Auto Autograph: Currently live on eBay | https://ebay.us/m/vPZrmL

He’s previously earned Oscar nominations as both an actor and screenwriter, but this recognition positions him front and center rather than as a supporting pillar. For collectors, that reframes his career arc and gives renewed weight to collectibles from his movies.

Steven Spielberg: The Legendary Producer and Director

Steven Spielberg extends his record-setting legacy as a producer with a 14th Best Picture nomination for Hamnet. Even without a directing nod, his involvement alone signals cultural permanence.

Steven Spielberg Signed Autographed 3x5 Index Card 10 Auto Beckett Star Wars: eBay ask $399.95 | https://ebay.us/m/XiRog6

Spielberg’s career already includes Best Director wins for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, plus a catalog that shaped modern cinema. For collectors, Spielberg-linked items function like blue-chip assets—steady, historically anchored, and always in demand by fans.

Kate Hudson: A Full-Circle Awards Moment

Kate Hudson earns a Best Actress nomination for Song Sung Blue, her first major awards recognition since her breakout Best Supporting Actress nod for Almost Famous more than two decades ago. The nomination reframes a career often defined by romantic comedies and pop-culture visibility.

Kate Hudson Signed Penny Lane Funko Pop #1873 Encapsulated PSA 10 Auto: eBay ask $799.99 | https://ebay.us/m/YUaR6A

Raised by Hollywood royalty (mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell), Kate Hudson has experienced just about every version of fame—2000s rom-com superstardom, darker comedy and prestige TV roles, and now a quieter reinvention as a singer-songwriter alongside her acting career. Hudson’s return to awards relevance makes earlier career collectibles feel newly contextualized and serves as a reminder of just how long she’s been part of film and TV fabric.

Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro: Supporting Roles, Big Impact

Teyana Taylor lands a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, converting years of critical buzz into formal awards recognition. Known equally for music, fashion, and screen presence, Taylor’s crossover resume gives her collectibles appeal that extends well beyond traditional film audiences.

2023 Leaf Pop Century Teyana Taylor Knockouts Auto 7/12: eBay ask $60 | https://ebay.us/m/Z8KTvC

Benicio del Toro adds another Best Supporting Actor nomination for the same film, reinforcing a career already anchored by an Oscar win for Traffic and unforgettable performances in The Usual Suspects, Sicario, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. For collectors, del Toro’s work has always rewarded depth over hype and nominations like refocus the attention on his solid body of work.

Benicio Del Toro /25 DJ Auto Star Wars Hyperspace 2024: eBay ask $229.95 | https://ebay.us/m/Z8KTvC

RELATED: Bad Bunny, BTS & 4 Artists Driving Music Collectibles in Early 2026

Why Oscar-Tied Collectibles Matter

Recent auction results show just how durable Oscar-connected memorabilia can be. A screen-used panel from Titanic sold for roughly $718,750 in 2024. Dorothy’s ruby slippers reportedly reached $28 million. Even outside those grails, major Hollywood-focused auctions regularly move millions in a single day across film and TV props.

For collectors tuning in to watch the 2026 Oscars, the opportunity isn’t just predicting winners—it’s about recognizing which careers and films that cross the line from popular to legendary.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: