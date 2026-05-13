Although they've cooled off a bit recently, the New York Yankees are off to a strong start this season, with 27 wins and 16 losses. Five of those wins are thanks to their 25-year-old, 6'6 right-handed pitcher Cam Schlittler, who is having an unbelievable season thus far for the Bronx Bombers.

Schlittler has been untouchable. He looked fantastic in his last outing on Saturday, May 8th, when he delivered six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. He also struck out six and didn’t give up a single walk.

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees ultimately lost the game in extra innings, robbing Schlittler of his sixth win, but the towering RHP continues to impress. Yankees manager Aaron Boone likes what he’s seeing, calling him a “stud” and saying he “pitched awesome” on Saturday.

Statistically Speaking, Schlittler Shines

Through his first nine starts in 2026, Schlittler holds an MLB-leading 1.35 ERA with a 59-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also has the second-best WHIP in baseball today. His 0.806 WHIP is just slightly behind Paul Skenes, who has a 0.640 WHIP through nine games.

He also just achieved a statistical feat that hasn't been touched in over a century. He's recorded 50+ strikeouts, fewer than 10 walks, an ERA under 1.50, and no more than one home run allowed in his first nine starts of a season. The last person to do that was Walter Johnson back in 1913.

T206 Walter Johnson (Pitching) | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

But despite his impressive start, Schlittler still appears to be flying under the radar for collectors.

Only Three Cam Schlittler Card Sales Over $10K

Four of Schlittler's top five sales have occurred since the start of 2026, but he only has three sales over $10K.

A PSA 9 2025 Bowman Chrome Cam Schlittler Chrome Prospect Autograph Blue Refractor (001/150) #CPACSC | Card ladder

His most recent sale over $10K was a stunning PSA 9 2025 BCP Autograph Blue Refractor with the added inscription “My 1st Bowman Auto” that sold for $12,500 on February 23, 2026. Collectors know these autograph inscriptions generally command a premium. This is despite the card being serial numbered to 150; collectors view them as a pseudo one-of-one.

A PSA 10 2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha Cam Schlittler Prospect Auto (1/1) #CS | Card ladder

Just three days before the 1st Bowman autograph sale, a different one-of-one Bowman Chrome rookie card sold for $17.1K. That one was a PSA 10 Autograph Sapphire Padparadscha (1/1) card that closed on February 20, 2026. That sale also marks his top sale so far in 2026, but that won't hold for much longer.

A PSA 10 2025 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Cam Schlittler Prospect Autograph (1/1) #CPACSC | Card Ladder

The highest-selling card for the up-and-coming Ace is the one-of-one superfractor version of the Bowman Chrome Prospects rookie card. The card, graded PSA 10, sold for $29,400 on November 16, 2025.

Red Sox Fan Turned Yankees Ace

Schlittler grew up about 20 miles outside of Boston, in Walpole, MA. And like any Boston-area baseball fan, he grew up loving the Red Sox and loathing the Yankees. He even stayed in Boston to pitch for the Northeastern Huskies and was a freshman All-American.

Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park | David Butler II-Imagn Images

But he was converted to the dark side when the Yankees grabbed him in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB draft. The Fenway faithful have not been kind to the hometown-turned-Yankees ace, even going so far as to send him and his family death threats. However, none of this seems to faze Schlittler. Instead, it may fuel him.

He's only faced the Red Sox twice, but he's owned them top to bottom in both matchups. In 16 innings against the Yankees' age-old rival, he's given up just a single earned run while racking up 17 strikeouts, including 12 Ks in a Wild Card matchup last year.

Red Sox fans might want to think twice before giving Schlittler any extra motivation.

Why Cam Schlittler Could Be a Long-Term Collector Favorite

If Cam keeps flashing this kind of upside in pinstripes, today’s prices could look wildly cheap by the end of the season.

Pitchers this young rarely combine market size, elite production, prospect pedigree, and historic statistical company all at once, which is why Schlittler feels less like a hype story and more like the beginning of a star pitcher story collectors haven’t fully priced in yet.