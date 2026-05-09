Derek Jeter's career started right after the junk wax era, when baseball cards started coming out with refractors. Jeter's a huge name in the hobby because of his successful career, long after he stopped playing.

Here is a look at some of the top sales of Jeter refractors.

1996 Topps Chrome Refractor PSA 10

PSA

Derek Jeter played 15 games in 1995, but his official rookie season was 1996, when he played shortstop for the New York Yankees. He would win the Rookie of the Year Award and the World Series with the Yankees in 1996.

The 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor Future Star, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $32,940 on Feb 23, 2025.

1995 Topps Finest Refractor

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Topps Finest was introduced to the hobby in 1993 as a premium-quality card. They are still producing a quality product today, but the refractors from the 90s were one of a kind. The Derek Jeter refractor with the plastic coating still on it, graded a ten by PSA, was sold for $15,000 on Jul 23, 2022.

1998 Finest The Man Refractor /75 PSA 10

PSA

Topps Finest was known for wacky inserts that were popular in the hobby. The Man Insert was unlike any other insert, and the Jeter card sold for $6,000 on Jun 10, 2023.

1997 Bowman's Best Atomic Refractor PSA 10

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The first six years of Jeter's career, 1997 was the only year he did not make the World Series. The Yankees lost in the ALDS that year. Bowman's Best was also a new product made by Topps in 1994. This was one way the hobby was moving away from the junk wax era. Atomic Refractors (1:24 packs) were rarer than a regular refractor (1:12 packs).

The Jeter Bowman's Best Atomic Refractor sold for $4,999 Apr 4, 2025.

1999 Bowman's Best Atomic Refractor /100 PSA 10

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In 1999, Jeter would help the Yankees win their second title in a row and his third total. The 1999 Bowman's Best design leaned heavily on gold, and the Atomic Refractor sold for $4,920 on May 3, 2026.

1997 Finest Embossed Refractor BGS 10

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While the base refractors were the preferred chase, Topps Finest inserts were also highly sought after. The Embossed Finest Masters Refractor sold for $4,800 on Dec 22, 2024.

1999 Topps Chrome Fortune 15 Refractor PSA 10

PSA

The Topps Chrome Fortune 15 insert was originally released in 1999 and returned in Chrome in 2025. Jeter's Topps Chrome Fortune 15 Refractor sold for $4,750 on Sep 11, 2025.

1998 Bowman's Best Atomic Refractor /100 PSA 10

PSA

The 1998 Bowman's Best design featured a baseball in the background, and Jeter's Atomic Refractor sold for $4,440 on Jul 13, 2025.