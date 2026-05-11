Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 11

The New York Yankees have lost four of their last five games, including getting swept at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.

They'll look to get back on track on Monday night when they open up a series against the Baltimore Orioles, who are sitting at 18-23.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Orioles +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Yankees -156

Orioles +132

Total

OVER 9 (-102)

UNDER 9 (-120)

Yankees vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

New York: Ryan Weathers, LHP (2-2, 3.03 ERA)

Baltimore: Brandon Young, RHP (3-1, 4.35 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 11

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): YES, MASN

Yankees record: 26-15

Orioles record: 18-23

Yankees vs. Orioles Best Prop Bet

Ryan Weathers OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)

The Orioles have struggled when facing left-handed pitchers this season, sporting a strikeout percentage of 24.6% against lefties. Tonight, they'll face Ryan Weathers of the Yankees, who has recorded 7+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts. Let's bet on him to have another strong performance tonight against the Yankees' AL East rival.

Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The Yankees may have had a poor record over the past week, but their offensive numbers have still been fantastic. They lead the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 131. That's well above the Orioles, who are 16th in the Majors in that metric at 100.

Brandon Young has a 4.35 ERA on the season, but a 4.81 FIP and a 1.452 WHIP give me a ton of concern for him tonight when he faces the best offense in baseball. Things won't get any better for the Orioles when they have to turn to their bullpen tonight. Their bullpen has an ERA of 4.69 over the past 30 days.

I'll back the Yankees to take care of business tonight.

Pick: Yankees -156 via FanDuel

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