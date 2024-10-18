Can You Get an Autograph Through the Mail?
Before the rise of pack issued autographs, collectors had two options to get the signature of their favorite player. They could either get the autograph in person at a game, card show, or other promotional event, or they could send an item to the athlete through the mail and request an autograph.
The process is fairly simple. Collectors send a letter to the athlete (hand written is a nice touch) requesting an autograph. Inside the envelope, you should include the card and a self addressed stamped envelope the athlete can use to return the signed card.
Collecting TTM autographs can be a fun and relatively inexpensive way to build a collection of autographed cards of your favorite players.
Which Player Do I Try?
The first step in getting a TTM auto is deciding which player to request. While the idea of getting a Mike Trout or Lebron James autograph for “free” is appealing, the chances of successfully getting back a card of these superstars is not high.
You often have a better chance of having a successful TTM experience by requesting an autograph of players who may not get as many requests. Another decision is whether to pursue active players or retired players. Some collectors find more success when focusing on players after they have retired, since they may have more time on their hands at that point.
Where Do I Send It?
The next step is figuring out where to send your request. Is your request going to be going to an active player during the season? A retired player? An active player during the offseason?
Each of these scenarios require a different approach. Fortunately there are a variety of resources to help you identify where to send the request.
If you are going to send the request to an active player during the season, your best bet is to send the request to the team offices, stadium, or arena. You can find those addresses here:
If you want to send it to a retired player or their offseason home, you may need some additional help. There are other resources some collectors use to identify addresses for athletes and celebrities.
Sports Card Forum and Star Tiger are a couple options.
Some of the resources out there have a small fee or subscription associated with them, but many users of the services feel the value provided is worth the cost. For example, members of the communities share which athletes they have had success with and what address they used. They identify which athletes will only sign if you include a donation to a charity of their choosing. The community also highlights which athletes send back signatures which may be auto-penned, stamped, or signed by a secretary or someone other than the athlete themselves.
Then You Wait
Once the request has been sent, all you have left to do is wait. Some collectors get their returns in a matter of weeks. Some wait months or even years for their envelope to be returned. Then there are many requests that never come back. This brings up another important point. You may send an item and never see it again. You might not want to send highly valuable cards in a Through the Mail request.
Collecting TTM autos can be a lot of fun. Good luck if you decide to try it yourself!