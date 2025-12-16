The Most Important Rookie Cards of the 1980s Washington Redskins

Today, they're known by a different name and play in a different stadium. They haven't had much postseason success in many years. The Washington Commanders used to be the Washington Redskins, and during the 1980's and early 1990's, they were a dominant force in the NFL. As with all memorable teams, there were plenty of nicknames like "The Hogs" for the offensive line and "The Fun Bunch" for the wide receivers. The Redskins won three Super Bowls during the period from 1983 through 1992. There are too many great players to list - but here are 4 rookie cards of some of the best.

1972 John Riggins Topps | CardLadder

John Riggins lived up to his nickname "The Diesel", running over defenders time and time again. For many fans and collectors, one moment in particular springs to mind - his triumphant run on a 4th and 1 in Super Bowl 17 to secure the win over the Miami Dolphins. Riggins started his NFL career with the Jets, as seen on his 1972 rookie card. The light blue and white borders are questionable, but hey - it was the 70s. A copy in gem-mint condition can be bought for around $11,000.

1981 Art Monk Topps | CardLadder

A true gentleman and one of the finest wide receivers of his generation, Art Monk's number 81 was retired this year by the Washington team. He also received, to date, the longest standing ovation ever for an inductee at his Hall of Fame induction. Part of "The Posse", along with Ricky Sanders and Gary Clark, Monk helped lead the way to those 3 Super Bowl wins. His Topps rookie card from 1981 in gem-mint condition can be found for around $2,000.

1984 Darrell Green Topps | CardLadder

Regarded by many to be one of the fastest players ever to play in the NFL, Darrell Green was also one of the best cornerbacks to play the game. He spent his entire career with the Redkins, retiring in 2003. His rookie card can be found in the 1984 Topps set, which also includes rookies of John Elway and Dan Marino. A PSA 10 copy can be had for around $700.

1975 Joe Theismann Topps | CardLadder

Most fans remember Joe Theismann as the quarterback who led the Redskins to their first Super Bowl win in 1983, with his single bar helmet setting the style. His career came to an untimely end when he was badly injured after being sacked by Lawrence Taylor. His 1975 Topps rookie card goes for around $2,000 in gem-mint condition.

