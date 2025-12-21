Ryne Sandberg's Cardboard Cameo: The Story Behind His Second 1983 Card

The late Ryne Sandberg's 1983 Topps rookie sells in the $1,500 range when graded at the highest level. Meanwhile, his cameo on card #282 in that same set can be snagged for just a buck or two in random dollar boxes at shows and in stores.

1983 Topps #83 Ryne Sandberg RC PSA 10 | Topps

This bargain option actually belongs to Reggie Smith, a grizzled veteran at the time, taking a throw at first base on a pickoff attempt. The runner heading back to the bag is none other than Sandberg, then a 22-year-old experiencing his first full season in the Major Leagues. Traded from Philadelphia that January, the future Hall of Famer would go on to become one of the greatest second basemen in the history of the game.

1983 Topps #282 Reggie Smith featuring Ryne Sandberg | Topps

Affectionately known as Ryno throughout the Windy City, Sandberg was a ten-time All-Star who won nine Gold Glove Awards over parts of 16 seasons. The 1984 National League MVP, he sadly passed away from cancer in late July of this year at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy that included a .285/.344/.452 slash line, 282 home runs, and a 68.0 career bWAR.

The Veteran

Meanwhile, the card’s main character warrants more than a passing mention. Smith played 17 years in the majors, clubbed 314 homers, and made seven All-Star teams. He had several productive seasons suiting up for both Boston and St. Louis, peaking with Los Angeles, posting a 1.003 OPS in 1977, and later earning a World Series ring with the Dodgers in ’81. At 64.6, Smith’s career bWAR was not far behind his Sandberg's own total.

By the time this photo was taken in 1982, the former standout at Compton’s Centennial High School had moved to the Bay and was playing first, batting a more than respectable .284/.364/.470 with 18 bombs in his final big league season. He then signed with Japan's Yomiuri Giants for a rocky stint overseas that included rifts with coaches and fans, the latter of which physically attacked Smith and his son in one of several ugly incidents. There were also some unflattering monikers assigned, like the “Giant Human Fan,” a reference to the American slugger’s propensity to strike out.

Paying It Forward

Returning to the States by 1984, it was what he did next which makes this seemingly common card even more special. His playing days now firmly in the rearview, Smith rejoined the Dodgers organization and served as an instructor and coach in various capacities, playing a pivotal role in developing several of LA’s Rookies of the Year, the biggest being a hulking backstop who would later join Sandberg in Cooperstown.

Jul 24, 2016; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Eric Karros and Reggie Smith listen to Mike Piazza's acceptance speech during the 2016 MLB baseball hall of fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

His most notable impact might have been on Mike Piazza, then a struggling minor leaguer and 62nd-round draft pick who quit his Class A team out of frustration. Smith went to his home and convinced the young slugger to come back to the ballpark. "There is a handful of people in your life who change the direction of your destiny," Piazza said in his 2016 Hall of Fame induction speech. "Reggie was this for me."

Smith also helped open MLB's first Urban Youth Academy in Compton in 2006. Today, he runs his own academy in Encino, where he's trained players, including Yankees star left-hander Max Fried.

Two Ships Passing

Card #282 captures a moment in time in the early '80s: Sandberg months into a rookie season that would set the table for greatness, Smith wrapping up his playing career before a long run as one of the game's most respected coaches. With Candlestick Park’s iconic chain-link fence sitting in the distance and two baseball lifers in the foreground, this cardboard cameo is a hidden gem, one that could be obtained for nothing but some loose change.

