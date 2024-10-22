Candace Parker and eBay Team Up for Auction Event
When asked why she is excited about this event Candace shared, "As a fan there are so many ways to stay involved with your favorite players and this is a huge one. You can add to your collection by bidding on your favorite cards."
She added, "Within the women's game, you look at the growth that it's having right now. You look at the impact it's having not only on tv viewership, but also on young girls and boys. When I was a kid I was trading mostly men's basketball cards. Now, when you look at this generation, they are going to have the opportunity to trade both and I think that is super impactful."
The cards will drop every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET beginning October 22, and the starting bid will be just $0.24, as an nod to the game’s 24-second shot clock.
Collectors can go to https://ebay.com/gametimegets to see each week's drop with cards corresponding to milestones that were achieved during the past week.
“Gametime Gets” tips off with ten women's basketball cards commemorating huge on-court achievements from the 2024 WNBA season, including:
-A'ja Wilson 2020 Prizm WNBA Signatures Mojo: Third Career MVP Award
-Caitlin Clark Panini Instant Debut Jungle Auto: Single-Season Assists Record
-Kelsey Plum 2023 Prizm Get Hyped Gold: 3,000 Career Points
Featured NBA cards and pending milestones include:
-LeBron James 2003 Topps Chrome Gold Diamond: dropping when 1,500 games played
-Anthony Edwards 2020 Panini Flawless Auto Rookie: dropping at 7,000 career points
-Victor Wembanyama 2022 Bowman Chrome Auto: dropping for three blocks & three three-pointers made in a single game
-Luka Doncic 2018 Panini Instant Auto Black Rookie: dropping when he records a triple-double
-Kevin Durant 2007 Topps Chrome Refractor Rookie: 35 Points scored in a single game
Coming from a "sports family" with two older brothers, Candace couldn't help but get exposed to card collecting when she was young.
She shared, "I did exactly what they did and they enjoyed collecting cards. We had baseball cards and basketball cards. Being from Chicago, I got Michael Jordan cards, and remember going to the store to buy a pack of cards and hoping to get the one you want. My claim to fame when I was younger was getting an AI rookie card signed."
I asked Candace what she found to be the most challenging part of the curation process.
"I think the hardest thing is you fall in love with different players at different times. And I had to choose between the past, the present and the future. It was almost like picking a favorite child, it was really difficult. I'm partial to a couple milestones, records, and monumental moments that I think will have some longevity in the future."