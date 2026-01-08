5 Cameron Brink Card Sales from 2025: Is it too late to get in on This Star?

Cameron Brink’s rise hasn’t hinged on a single breakout moment. Instead, it’s been built through sustained visibility, elite defensive production, and a résumé that now spans the NCAA, the WNBA, international play, and Unrivaled. For collectors, that kind of multi-platform presence matters—and it helps explain why Brink’s card market continued to strengthen even through injury setbacks.

Her biggest sales don’t feel speculative. They line up closely with how often—and how prominently—she’s appeared on major basketball stages. Let’s learn more about the future superstar and explore some of her top card sales so far.

RELATED: eBay Reveals 2025’s Hottest Collectibles Trends

2024 Panini Royalty WBNA Kaboom! Green Cameron Brink 1/1 PSA 10 sold by Fanatics Premier for $30,000 | Fanatics via Card Ladder

RELATED: Top 5 Liv Morgan Card Sales of 2025

Stanford: Championship Pedigree and Defensive Dominance

At Stanford Cardinal women's basketball, Brink developed into one of the most decorated bigs of her generation. She helped the Cardinal win the 2021 national championship as a freshman and anchored multiple deep NCAA tournament runs with a game built around rim protection, rebounding, and evolving offensive range.

By the end of her college career, Brink totaled 1,892 points, 1,223 rebounds, and 424 blocks, placing her in extremely rare company. Over the past 25 years, only Brittney Griner and Courtney Paris have reached comparable two-way benchmarks, particularly when factoring in scoring, rebounding, and elite shot-blocking. She also left Palo Alto as Stanford’s all-time blocks leader, cementing her reputation as a modern defensive anchor rather than a traditional post.

2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Finite Prizm Cameron Brink PSA 9 sold on Alt for $20,000. | Alt via Card Ladder

WNBA: Early Impact, ACL Setback, and Return

The Los Angeles Sparks selected Brink No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, expecting her to be a franchise cornerstone. She flashed that upside immediately. In her first 15 games, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.1 steals in just 22 minutes, instantly ranking among the league’s top rim protectors.

Her momentum stalled on June 19, 2024, when she tore the ACL and meniscus in her left knee. The injury ended her rookie season and forced her withdrawal from Team USA’s Olympic 3x3 plans. After surgery and a long rehab, Brink returned in July 2025. While her minutes and production were managed carefully, a five-block game against Indiana reinforced why she went No. 2 overall.

2024 Panini Select WNBA Purple Ice Cameron Brink 56/149 PSA 10 sold on eBay for $12,500 | eBay via Card Ladder

USA Basketball: A Proven International Performer

International play has been a major accelerator for Brink’s profile. At the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, she led the tournament in rebounds and blocks, helped Team USA win gold, and earned tournament MVP honors. Her length, mobility, and shooting touch translate especially well to the 3x3 format, where defensive versatility is magnified.

Although injury kept her out of the Paris Olympics, Brink remains central to USA Basketball’s long-term plans—another layer of global exposure that feeds collector interest.

2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Finite Prizm Cameron Brink PSA 10 sold by Goldin for $11,102 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Unrivaled: Expanding the Platform

Brink’s next chapter has arrived with Unrivaled, the star-driven 3-on-3 league designed for offseason visibility. After sitting out the inaugural season while completing ACL rehab, she made her Unrivaled debut in 2026 with Breeze BC.

On opening day this week, Breeze earned a 69–62 win over the Phantoms, with Brink contributing 4 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. The stat line was modest, but the signal was clear: one of the WNBA’s most marketable young bigs is now fully part of Unrivaled’s on-court product, sharing the floor with a stacked Breeze BC roster led by Paige Bueckers and featuring Rickea Jackson, Dominique Malonga, Kate Martin, and Aari McDonald.

2024 Panini Select WNBA Gold Vinyl Prizm Cameron Brink Patch Auto sold by Goldin for $5,734 | Goldin via Card Ladder

Why Collectors Are Buying In

Across Stanford, the WNBA, USA Basketball, and Unrivaled, Brink has consistently been positioned as a franchise-level defender with star upside. That combination of a championship pedigree, elite defensive metrics, major-market exposure, and multi-league visibility makes her one of the most compelling long-term plays in the women’s game.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: