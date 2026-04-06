What JJ Wetherholt’s Breakout Debut Means For Fans And Collectors

Baseball season is finally here! Spring training ended last week and the first games of the season have started. Along with seeing veterans with new teams and others working their way back to form, spring training gave collectors a view of some of the best prospects in the game with many establishing themselves as future big league regulars. One such player is Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt.

JJ Wetherholt Bowman Chrome base auto | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc&q=JJ%20wetherholt%20bowman%20chrome%20base%20auto&saleId=ebay-389803847378

JJ Wetherholt was the 7th overall pick in the loaded 2024 MLB Draft that included Nick Kurtz, Chase Burns and number one overall prospect Konnor Griffin. Leading up to the draft, Wetherholt was considered a potential first overall pick before sliding to the Cardinals after he dealt with injuries during his draft year but made a full recovery and enjoyed a strong first professional season in the minor leagues. Unlike those previously named prospects from his draft year, Wetherholt did not make his Topps product debut until Bowman 2025 where he was among the top chases in the product.

What this means for collectors

Wetherholt's promotion and strong start only means good things for collectors who might be looking to sell some of his cards. Wetherholt made his product debut in 2025 Bowman as one of the top chases and solidified that status with his strong showing in his first professional season.



Another factor helping his hobby market was being drafted by a premium team with a strong fan base in the Cardinals. After it was announced that he made the team, Wetherholt sales saw the expected sales bump.

Wetherholt Bowman Chrome

For example, Wetherholt Bowman Chrome base autos were selling for a respectable $220 per 130Point and CardLadder sales data at the start of spring training in February. That same card is now selling for $300.

One thing to keep in mind is that while it is currently a sellers market, that could certainly change if his performance levels off or he goes through the expected rookie struggles. Even if that does happen I would expect a bounce back from Wetherholt. He has the skill set and talent to navigate those storms and I believe he will reward fans and collectors that stay the course.