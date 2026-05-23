There is a new top prospect in baseball. Now that Pirates phenom Konnor Griffin has been called up and surpassed MLB rookie at-bat limits, along with other rookies such as JJ Wetherholt and Kevin McGonigle, a new consensus prospect is ascending to the top of all of the major prospect ranking sites. That prospect is Milwaukee Brewers 19-year-old phenom Jesus Made.

To many who follow baseball and baseball prospects, Jesus Made’s ascent to the number one prospect has felt like a forgone conclusion. Made received a lot of hype both from scouts and collectors when he made his stateside and Bowman debut last year.

The Rise of Jesus Made

So far, he’s more than lived up to it, making it all the way to AA as an 18-year-old last year. Fast forward to this year, and Made has picked up right where he left off as one of the youngest players in AA. If he continues on this path, there is a strong chance he will make his big league debut within the next two seasons.

Jesus Made Bowman Chrome First Auto | Card Ladder

As previously mentioned, Jesus Made made his product debut in Bowman 2025. At the time, he was considered the top prospect in the product and was selling as such. Although many prospect autograph sales tend to dip between their product debut and MLB debut, Made’s sale prices have remained relatively strong.

Recent sales data from Card Ladder have shown Made base chrome autos selling for $350. At the time Bowman 2025 was released, the same autos were selling for $290-$350.

What Made Being the Top Prospect Means for Collectors

From a collectibles standpoint, any time a player rises to the top of a prospect ranking always means good things to collectors, with some caveats based on one’s budget. On the positive side, if one has the budget to invest in Made cards, that investment is paying off nicely.

As Made continues to perform at a high level, sales of his cards and more specifically his Bowman debut cards will obviously continue to rise. Unfortunately, with that rise in sales, many collectors will become more priced out of the market if they weren’t already.

Jesus Made Bowman's Best Performance autograph numbered to 250 | cardladder.com

That being said, for fans and collectors who are not strictly Bowman Chrome collectors, there are other products with Made autographs that sell for a more reasonable price. For example, his Bowman’s Best autographs numbered to 250 have been selling in the $150- $160 range, per Card Ladder sales data.

However, if you’re interested in buying a Made autograph for that price, I would recommend acting fast, as those sale prices are likely to continue rising.