JJ Wetherholt has a High Floor for Collectors in 2025 Bowman Baseball
Bowman 2025, like the baseball season, is now in full swing. Most collectors, both casual and serious, are already aware of who the top chases are. Specifically, players like Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt, Charlie Condon, and Jesus Made are getting much of the attention and rightfully so as they are clearly the top tier chases in Bowman 2025 who will have their first autos in the product. Of those players mentioned, this article will focus on JJ Wetherholt of the Cardinals.
Prior to last season JJ Wetherholt was another candidate to go first overall in the 2024 draft but ended up sliding to 7th overall to the Cardinals Since he wasn’t take first, his product debut was pushed back from Bowman Draft to Bowman 2025 but his cards appear to be worth the wait for collectors. What caused Wetherholt to slip on the draft board was that he was initially hampered early last season with a hamstring injury before finishing the season on a high note just prior to the draft. Much like top overall pick Travis Banzana, Wetherholt was considered one of the best pure hitters in the 2025 draft and began to show above average power by the end of last season. Even better for collectors, as of now Wetherholt is projected to remain at shortstop giving him all star upside at a premium position.
So far Wetherholt is off to a good start at AA, with a .285/.386/.372 slash line. Although he only has one home run so far, he’s still projected to have above average power. Given how polished a player he is, It wouldn’t be a total surprise to see Wetherholt make his major league debut later this year. Wetherholt also gets a hobby boost by playing for a popular franchise like the Cardinals. Both as a player and in terms of his hobby market Wetherholt’s ceiling isn’t as high as other prospects in Bowman 2025 like Jesus Made or Zyhir Hope, his floor is probably the highest amongst all the top chases. That should add some appeal for collectors as he is a safer prospect chase. So far, Wetherholt base autos have been selling strong, checking in at the $180-$200 range. While those numbers might drop as we move further from release day, Wetherholt’s higher floor should prevent the prices from dropping too much.