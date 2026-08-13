CardVault by Tom Brady Announces Investor Group, led by Jay-Z, Aaron Judge, and Dana White

CardVault by Tom Brady, one of the leading national retailers dedicated to sports cards, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia, today announced its first strategic investor group, bringing together some of the most influential leaders across sports, business, media, technology, and entertainment to support the company’s next phase of national growth.

New Investment Group

The investor group includes RedBird Capital Founder Gerry Cardinale; Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter; Silver Lake Co-CEO Egon Durban; Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds; Addition Founder Lee Fixel; Raising Cane's Founder and CEO Todd Graves; Co-Owner Boston Celtics Wyc Grousbeck; Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry; Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry; New York Yankees Captain Aaron Judge; The Kraft Group; Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid; Silver Lake Co-CEO Greg Mondre; Tom Brady Manager Ben Rawitz; Creative studio Shadow Lion; and UFC President and CEO Dana White.

The names that will stand out to collectors immediately will be Jay-Z, Aaron Judge, Connor McDavid, and Dana White.

The strategic investment will accelerate CardVault by Tom Brady's growth, funding new store openings, expansion into new distribution channels, including automated retail, and the hiring of new talent across core functions of the business, strengthening the company's technology, supply chain, and operational infrastructure, and enhancing the customer experience as it continues building the premier national destination for collectors.

Comments from Tom Brady and Co. on CardVault Expansion

"Collecting today is about much more than owning a card. It's about the stories, the memories, and the community that brings fans together,” said Tom Brady. “CardVault is building a place where every collector, from someone opening their first pack to lifelong hobbyists, can share that passion. The caliber of this investor group reflects the opportunity we see to grow collecting into an even bigger part of sports culture.”

“We weren't looking for passive investors; we wanted builders, people who genuinely understand what we’re creating and can help us scale it the right way,” said Ed Kane, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady. “When leaders of this caliber choose to bet on CardVault, that’s a powerful signal about where this industry is headed. I’m incredibly proud of the group we’ve assembled, and even more excited about what’s next.”

The sports collectibles market continues to grow significantly, fueled by increasing fan engagement, alternative investing trends, creator-led commerce, live-streaming content, and the continued mainstreaming of sports culture globally. CardVault by Tom Brady is capitalizing on that momentum by making collecting more accessible through premium retail experiences, trusted expertise, and innovative ways to engage fans and inspire the next generation of collectors.