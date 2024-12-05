How Connor McDavid's Legacy Should Effect His Sports Cards
Wayne Gretzky did it in 424 games, Mario Lemieux in 513 games, Mike Bossy in 656 games—and now, Connor McDavid has joined them, reaching 1,000 career points in 659 games. McDavid has become the 99th player in NHL history to achieve this milestone and the fourth-fastest to do so in his career.
A hockey goal is one of the most beautiful ways to score in all of sports, and McDavid has almost perfected that art. He is one of the few players who consistently makes viral plays on the ice.
If you look at any list of the most popular sports cards, hockey usually isn’t at the top. However, if you’re looking to learn about modern hockey cards, Connor McDavid is the player to start with. His 2015 Upper Deck Young Guns is his best base rookie card to buy, and it can be found in the 2015 Upper Deck Series 1 set.
For higher-end collectors, McDavid’s rookie patch autograph from 2015-16 Upper Deck The Cup is the card to look for. These rookie cards come out of one of Upper Decks best products and the cards are numbered to 99. The top sale for McDavid is one of these cards that sold in July of 2022 for $228,000.00
When compared to the other exciting Connor in the league, Connor Bedard, McDavid’s Young Guns PSA 10 currently has a price of just over $2,000, with 3,055 graded as PSA 10. Meanwhile, Bedard’s card has nearly double the supply at 6,223 PSA 10s and sells for around $600.
McDavid has some incredible cards throughout his career, and one remarkable collection surfaced on social media recently. A collector was not only selling one of his rookie patch cards but all six from a set that, when placed together, forms the Edmonton Oilers logo.
McDavid is still chasing the coveted Stanley Cup after an unfortunate playoff loss last year. When he finally achieves that milestone, it will be a celebration not only for his team but for the entire sports world, as one of the greatest athletes of this generation reaches the pinnacle of hockey.