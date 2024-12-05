Collectibles On SI

How Connor McDavid's Legacy Should Effect His Sports Cards

This generations Wayne Gretzky is doing all the things that are going to put in on the top of the list for best hockey players of all time

Adam Palmer

Nov 23, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Wayne Gretzky did it in 424 games, Mario Lemieux in 513 games, Mike Bossy in 656 games—and now, Connor McDavid has joined them, reaching 1,000 career points in 659 games. McDavid has become the 99th player in NHL history to achieve this milestone and the fourth-fastest to do so in his career.

A hockey goal is one of the most beautiful ways to score in all of sports, and McDavid has almost perfected that art. He is one of the few players who consistently makes viral plays on the ice.

If you look at any list of the most popular sports cards, hockey usually isn’t at the top. However, if you’re looking to learn about modern hockey cards, Connor McDavid is the player to start with. His 2015 Upper Deck Young Guns is his best base rookie card to buy, and it can be found in the 2015 Upper Deck Series 1 set.

Connor McDavid 2015 Young Guns rookie
Connor McDavid 2015 Young Guns rookie / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

For higher-end collectors, McDavid’s rookie patch autograph from 2015-16 Upper Deck The Cup is the card to look for. These rookie cards come out of one of Upper Decks best products and the cards are numbered to 99. The top sale for McDavid is one of these cards that sold in July of 2022 for $228,000.00

2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid
2015 Upper Deck The Cup Connor McDavid / Image courtesy of Heritage Auctions

When compared to the other exciting Connor in the league, Connor Bedard, McDavid’s Young Guns PSA 10 currently has a price of just over $2,000, with 3,055 graded as PSA 10. Meanwhile, Bedard’s card has nearly double the supply at 6,223 PSA 10s and sells for around $600.

Connor McDavid vs Connor Bedard Young Gun Prices
Connor McDavid vs Connor Bedard Young Gun Prices / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

McDavid has some incredible cards throughout his career, and one remarkable collection surfaced on social media recently. A collector was not only selling one of his rookie patch cards but all six from a set that, when placed together, forms the Edmonton Oilers logo.

McDavid is still chasing the coveted Stanley Cup after an unfortunate playoff loss last year. When he finally achieves that milestone, it will be a celebration not only for his team but for the entire sports world, as one of the greatest athletes of this generation reaches the pinnacle of hockey.

Dec 3, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

Home/Inside the Hobby