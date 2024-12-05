How Connor McDavid's Legacy Should Effect His Sports Cards

Youngest Team Captain in NHL History at 19 ✅

Conn Smythe Award Winner ✅

1000 Career Points ✅



On November 14, 2024, McDavid became the 99th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points. He did so in 659 games, making him the fourth-fastest player to reach the milestone.… pic.twitter.com/SmJz7nGgYz