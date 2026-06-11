What are Aaron Judge Cards Doing One Week After His Injury

Yankees slugging superstar Aaron Judge has now been on the injured list (IL) for about a week. The three-time AL MVP was shelved with a stress fracture in his ribs and was put on the IL officially on June 5.

Originally sent for testing for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, medical providers found the stress fractures in his ribs. Judge had been playing through the pain for about a month, which is why his batting average was nearly 50 points below his career average. Though he already had 17 home runs.

2017 Topps Chrome Base PSA 10

Aaron Judge's 2017 Topps Chrome rookie, graded a PSA 10 | PSA

Judge's rookie cards come out of 2017 products. Using his PSA 10 base 2017 Topps Chrome card, you can see that not only has his market over the last two weeks (which bridges the week before and week after his IL stint) has actually seen a slight bump.

Data from Card Ladder over the last two weeks show Aaron Judge's 2017 Base Topps Chrome PSA 10 has seen a slight increase since he landed on the injured list. | Card Ladder

From May 21 to June 11, the card has increased by 16.28 percent, with a dollar value bump of nearly $80. The first sale at the start of the last two weeks was $430, and the latest sale, which occurred on June 8, was of an even $500.

Card Ladder values this piece at $500.

2018 Topps Chrome Refractor PSA 10

Aaron Judge's 2017 Topps Chrome rookie refractor, graded a PSA 10 | Card Ladder

While his base has seen a little increase, that's not the case with his PSA 10 refractor. While the change isn't significant, it is still looking like it has gone down a bit, according to Card Ladder. But at the same time there has been about half of the sales as his base Chrome rookie.

Data from Card Ladder over the last two weeks show Aaron Judge's 2017 Topps Chrome refractor PSA 10 has seen a slight decrease since he landed on the injured list. | Card Ladde

A sale of this card, according to Card Ladder, two weeks ago was $1,235 on May 28. Then another one, just before his addition to the injured list, was for $100 more on June 4. Then, on the day he was placed on the injured list, June 5, a $1,200 sale was recorded with Card Ladder.

By the numbers, that's about a three percent decrease over the last two weeks and a drop of $35 in cash value.

Card Ladder estimates the value of this piece to be at $1,261.67.

One is Up, One is Down... And The Factors That Drive Sales

May 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

It's an interesting dichotomy, where his base card has increased while his refractor has seen a little downturn. While both have changed marginally, it's interesting that the two have gone in different directions.

A major factor in the overall market change with Judge is the difference in sales volume. While the base card shows six sales with Card Ladder in the last two weeks, the refractor shows half that at three. Meaning there are half as many chances to make a market difference.

The other factor in play is the overall cost of each card. While only the refractor factor differs, the base card will cost Judge collectors half of what a refractor costs. Collectors may be viewing this IL stint as an opportunity to buy into the Judge market.

His performance history shows he can come back and be the Judge of the past, but it's going to be weeks until we see him at the plate again. According to reports, Judge isn't due back with the Yankees until mid-August, which is more than two months from his first day on the IL.

How Will He Perform After His Return

May 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) prepares to go back out for the bottom half of the sixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

You can never assume how a player will perform after an injury. And with the ribs and core of the body being such an integral part of a player's swing, it's not unheard of for a power hitter to take some time to get back to his normal statistic line.

Regardless of what happens in mid to late August with Judge and his swing, collectors will surely be watching his market closely during the next few weeks to see if there is an opportunity to buy during an Aaron Judge market dip.