PSA Grading Report: Top 10 Graded Athletes in Each Sport for July

PSA puts out a ton of data each month on their grading, including their backlog update and so much more. One of the most important pieces they put out each month is the grading data from each sport. It lets us collectors see which athletes are hot in grading. While a lot of names we expect to be there (Shohei Ohtani, Michael Jordan, etc.), there are some interesting names in each sport to highlight.

We'll look through each sport and highlight some of the interesting names.

Top 10 Names in Baseball

Top 10 Baseball Players Graded in July | PSA

I don't think there are a ton of surprises in the top 4; if anything, the only surprise is just how much more Ohtani is being graded each month versus entire sports of soccer, hockey, racing, etc.

The only two big downswings were for Nolan Ryan and Bo Jackson, who were both down over 5% in July. With new products, like Topps Chrome, dropping right before The National, it isn't a huge surprise to see Konnor Griffin passing Jackson and nearly passing Ryan.

Top 10 Names in Basketball

Top 10 Basketball Players Graded in July | PSA

Again, not a ton of surprises in the top 10, with the exception of V.J. Edgecombe - not because he's not talented or collectable, but his lack of licensed autos in Topps products are the only reason it is a surprise to see him in the top 10.

All in all, I think this is the most straightforward sport on the list. Michael Jordan still rules the land, but Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel were incredible rookies, and then the rest of the biggest names in the NBA and WNBA followed suit.

Top 10 Names in Football

Top 10 Football Players Graded in July | PSA

The first thing to note is the massive drop-off from baseball to basketball to football in cards graded per month. The other thing I would note is the more even distribution of the players people are grading. While Jaxson Dart leads the way, it isn't by nearly as wide a margin as Ohtani or Jordan.

There are a few notable names that stand out on the list. Caleb Williams ahead of Tom Brady might be odd to some, but given the Madden cover and all of the hype he's had this offseason, it isn't that stunning to me. Brady only being fifth is slightly odd to see, though, given how much of a premium he commands over everyone else.

After that, Tyler Shough makes a lot of sense after the strong finish to the season, plus he has autographs in both Panini and Topps. Same with Shedeur Sanders. The only name I am surprised not to see on the list is Jayden Daniels. I understand he had a disappointing 2025, but he's still one of the more collectible players in the league.

As for Ashton Jeanty, I think it is good to see a non-QB on the list. Especially after he was a hyped prospect and didn't have the best season. His pricing has also been solid as well, considering that he doesn't command a premium like a quarterback.

Top 10 Names in Soccer

Top 10 Graded Soccer Players in July | PSA

Here is where the big drop-off happens from football to soccer. While soccer is firmly the fourth sport, it is a distant fourth. With names like Lennart Karl, Max Dowman, Estevao, and Endrick on the list, you can tell that a lot of these are from before the World Cup.

As for the top of the list, yeah, that checks out. Yamal and Messi command the biggest premiums in the market and are always among the most highly sought-after names. Haaland seeing a big downturn in grading is a bit shocking, but I imagine that as more World Cup cards get sent in, his numbers will rebound.

Karl, Dowman, and Estevao were the three big rookie chases in the 2025-26 products and will likely remain in the top 10 at least for a few more months. I imagine Endrick is likely to fall off here soon.

Top 10 Names in Hockey

Top 10 Graded Hockey Players in July | PSA

Another steep drop-off from fourth to fifth as the hockey market has been up, but just hasn't seen much of a grading bump to compete with the big three.

Macklin Celebrini (and Upper Deck), winners of the Card of the Year according to ESPN, lead the way in the hockey market. It is no surprise that Matthew Schaefer and Ivan Demidov are in the top 4, as well as two of the top rookies.

As always, The Great One remains a podium finisher. The only big name not on the list is Alex Ovechkin, but even then, the difference between 8th and 10th is so small anyway.

Top 10 Names in Formula 1

Top 10 Graded F1 Drivers in July | PSA

Ah, yes, Formula 1 enters the conversation as a standalone sixth sport to enter the fray. No longer is it racing, no. Formula 1 has lapped the rest of the racing portion of the hobby.

Kimi Antonelli, the current leader in the Formula 1 Championship, sits in pole position in the cardboard landscape as well. He turns 20 years old soon, but don't let the babyface fool you, he's here to stay (as long as the Mercedes engine holds up).

The only real surprise on the list is Oliver Bearman having such a big gap between him and Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar. The trio of 2025 rookies are well behind Antonelli, but Hadjar (8th in the driver standings) is well ahead of Bearman (13th) and Bortoleto (12th) in points, as is 2026 rookie Arvid Lindblad (11th), but all are well behind Bearman.