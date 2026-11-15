Chansey Tops Weekly TCG Sales as Pokémon Dominates Card Market

Pokémon dominated another week of high-end card sales, with TCG collectibles accounting for five of the six largest transactions across the entire trading card hobby from November 7–14. Only a 2008-09 Upper Deck Exquisite Kobe Bryant Limited Logos Patch Autograph /24, which sold for just over $305,000 on eBay, prevented a complete Pokémon sweep.

The five leading TCG cards combined for $1,236,001, down from last week's $2.28 million total. But the rankings featured an interesting mix of early Pokémon favorites, rare Japanese promotional cards, and a surprising leader.

Here are the five highest TCG sales of the week, counting down from No. 5, with sales data courtesy of Card Ladder.

5. 2012 Pokémon Black & White Dragons Exalted Full Art Registeel EX #122 PSA 10

2012 Pokemon Black & White Dragons Exalted Full Art Registeel EX #122 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

A 2012 Pokémon Black & White Dragons Exalted Full Art Registeel EX #122, graded PSA 10, sold for $204,000 through Fanatics Weekly on November 8. The card features the Legendary Pokémon Registeel in the full-art treatment that became increasingly popular during the Black & White era.

While Registeel isn't typically mentioned alongside Pokémon's biggest collecting names, the sale demonstrates the demand for exceptionally high-grade examples of scarce cards from later generations.

It also gives this week's rankings a representative from an era often overshadowed by the franchise's earliest releases.

4. 2010 Pokémon Japanese Daisuki Club Masters Scroll #55 PSA 10

2010 Pokemon Japanese Promo Daisuki Club 8,600 Points Holo Masters Scroll #55 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

One of the more unusual entries this week was a 2010 Japanese Pokémon Daisuki Club Masters Scroll #55, which sold for $228,000 through Fanatics Weekly on November 8.

The PSA 10 card was part of a rewards program in which members of the Japanese Pokémon Daisuki Club earned points through activities. Obtaining the Masters Scroll required accumulating 8,600 points, making it a particularly challenging promotional card to acquire.

Unlike traditional booster-pack cards, the Masters Scroll represents a different corner of Pokémon collecting, where participation and exclusivity help drive desirability.

3. 2002 Pokémon Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Pikachu #86 PSA 10

2002 Pokemon Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Pikachu #86 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

A 2002 Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Pikachu #86 sold for $264,000 through Fanatics Weekly on November 8. Legendary Collection is especially recognizable for its distinctive reverse-holographic treatment, often described by collectors as a fireworks pattern.

Pikachu remains one of the franchise's most recognizable characters, and the combination of nostalgic artwork, unusual foil treatment, and PSA 10 grade helped propel this example into six-figure territory.

2. 1999 Pokémon Base Set Shadowless Holo Charizard #4 PSA 10

1999 Pokemon Base Set Shadowless Holo Charizard #4 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Matching Pikachu's price was a 1999 Base Set Shadowless Holo Charizard #4, which sold for $264,000 through Fanatics Weekly on November 8. Shadowless cards are distinguished by the absence of the drop shadow surrounding the illustration box, identifying them as part of Pokémon's early English-language production.

Although the first-edition Charizard generally attracts the most attention, high-grade Shadowless examples remain among the hobby's most recognizable collectibles.The sale marked another strong showing for Charizard, though this week it wasn't the Base Set Pokémon commanding the highest price.

1. 1999 Pokémon Base Set 1st Edition Holo Chansey #3 PSA 10

1999 Pokemon Base Set 1st Edition Holo Chansey #3 PSA 10 | ALT via Card Ladder

Taking the top spot was a 1999 Pokémon Base Set First Edition Holo Chansey #3, graded PSA 10, which sold for $276,001 through ALT on November 12. Chansey might not have the star power of Charizard or Pikachu, but first-edition holographic cards from Pokémon's original English Base Set remain highly desirable.

The card's light-colored background and holographic surface can make visible imperfections particularly noticeable, adding to the challenge of finding pristine examples. According to Card Ladder, the transaction was confirmed paid, and the final price edged out both Charizard and Pikachu by approximately $12,000.

Pokémon's Dominance Extends Beyond TCG Sales

Although this week's combined TCG total fell considerably from the previous week, Pokémon's presence among the hobby's largest transactions was difficult to ignore. Five of the six biggest card sales came from Pokémon, with only Kobe Bryant's Exquisite patch autograph selling for more than the week's leading Chansey.

And with Chansey topping a list that included Charizard, Pikachu, and two unusual promotional-era collectibles, the results again demonstrated that high-end Pokémon collecting extends well beyond the franchise's most famous characters.