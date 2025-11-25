NPB Star Players coming to MLB and their cards you can get now

Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) was created in 1949 and is the highest level of baseball in Japan. NPB has produced some of the top players in MLB, like Ichiro Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani. Let's look at two pitchers and two hitters that will be taking the leap from NPB to MLB this offseason.

RELATED: Triple Auto Ohtani, Ichiro, and Matsui Top Sales

2022 Bowman NPB 1/1 Kazuma Okamoto PSA 10

PSA

Kazuma Okamoto has played 11 seasons in NPB and can play first and third base. He has played most of his career with the Yomiuri Giants, the Yankees of NPB. In his career he has hit 248 homeruns and batted .277. His superfractor from Bowman Chrome sold for $1,460 on Mar. 28th, 2025.

2023 Topps Bowman Chrome Kazuma Okamoto /50 Gold Refractor WBC Flag Japan PSA 10

PSA

In 2023 Okamoto helped team Japan win the World Baseball Classic (WBC). He hit two homeruns and had seven RBIs in the tournament. His WBC Flag Bowman Chrome card sold for $400 on Nov. 20th, 2025.

RELATED: Japanese baseball star Munetaka Murakami is coming and you can get these cards

2023 Topps World Baseball Classic Foilfractor 1/1 Munetaka Murakami PSA 10

PSA

Munetaka Murakami has played eight seasons in the NPB with the Yakult Swallows. He has hit 246 homeruns and can play first or third base. He is 25 years old, teams will be looking to add this young power hitter to their lineup while he is in his prime. The Topps WBC Foilfractor, one of one, sold for $8,831 on Nov. 23rd, 2025.

2024 Epoch Munetaka Murakami Autograph PSA 10

Cardladder

Murakami was a big reason why Japan won the WBC in 2023. He hit a walk off double in the semifinals against Mexico. In the finals against USA he had a solo homerun to tie the game, Japan went on to win 3-2. His Epoch autograph, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $5,000 on Nov. 9th, 2025.

2021 BBM Genesis Tatsuya Imai Autograph PSA 10

PSA

Tatsuya Imai has played eight seasons in NPB. He had 907 strikeouts with a 3.15 ERA. The 2021 BBM Genesis card sold for $1,845 on Nov. 16th, 2025.

2023 Topps NPB 206 Gold City Stadium Foilfractor Tatsuya Imai 1/1

Cardladder

Imai has been pitching for the Seibu Lions in the NPB. Any team that is in need for pitching will try to sign the ace. His Topps 206 1/1 Foilfractor sold for $970 on Nov. 7th, 2025.

2023 Topps NPB 206 Gold City Stadium Foilfractor Kona Takahashi 1/1

Cardladder

Kona Takahashi has pitched 11 seasons in NPB. He has a career ERA of 3.39 with 870 strikeouts. His Topps 206 1/1 Foilfractor sold for $300 on Nov. 20th, 2025.

2021 Topps NPB Chrome Kona Takahashi Gold Refractor /50 PSA 10

Cardladder

Tokahashi is another pitcher for the Seibu Lions. The Topps Chrome Gold Refractor sold for $100 on Nov. 5th, 2025.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: