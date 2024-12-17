Chris Paul 2nd All-Time Assist Leader Receives Topps Now Card
On December 8th, 20-year veteran Chris Paul reached his 12,092nd assist, ascending to second place of all-time assists in the NBA.
Commemorating the milestone, Topps Now issued a Chris Paul card in a similar vein to their dual LeBron/Bronny card from earlier in the NBA season. While every order is guaranteed a base card for $11.99, the possibility of receiving low numbered parallels and on-card autographs adds to the intrigue and upside of the limited edition release.
There are seven foil base color parallels ranging from green out of 99 all the way down to a one-of-one FoilFractor that are randomly inserted. There are also sixteen on-card autograph redemptions possible out of ten, five, and one.
Though Topps (acquired by Fanatics in 2022) does not currently have the NBA license, exclusive deals with players like the James Junior and Senior, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul allow for cards and autographs from league superstars. Topps Now basketball cards have had much success for players’ landmark occasions, with Paul’s card having a print run of 1,666 and the father-son James duo reaching an astronomical print run of 74,453.
At 39 years old, Paul surpassed Jason Kidd (12,091) and now trails behind John Stockton by 3,714 assists. Paul received congratulations from many of the players he achieved this record with, including Blake Griffin, Steph Curry, and even Willie Green, the current New Orleans Pelicans head coach and Spurs opponent for the record-breaking game. With his 12,092nd assist, Paul united the NBA legacy with the future, accomplishing the feat with the 2023 #1 NBA Draft Pick and Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama.