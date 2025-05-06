Cardboard Politics: Adding Presidents to Your Collection
If you’ve ever opened a pack of cards and found a president tucked between Nolan Ryan and Mike Trout, you’re not imagining things. Politicians have a long and quirky history of appearing in sports and non-sports trading card sets. And there’s often money in the cards—if you’re lucky enough to pull a 1/1 cut auto of John Adams from 2024 Topps Transcendent, you could pocket $30,000 in dead presidents!
Find a Founding Father—in a Tobacco Pack
George Washington was one of the earliest political figures immortalized in trading card form. The Founding Father first appeared as part of W. Duke Sons & Co.'s 1888 Great Americans series—a popular tobacco card set long before baseball cards took over the hobby. Washington also appeared in the 1889 Kinney Bros. Leaders set, where a well-preserved card was recently listed at auction for $4,000–$6,000.
Now Starting for the Chicago Cubs… Abe Lincoln?
While Abraham Lincoln is best known for the Gettysburg Address and his leadership during the Civil War, he also made an unusual cameo in modern cards. In 2010, Topps released a series of short-print image variations that included Lincoln inserted into the background of Chicago Cubs cards—appearing in the stands, the dugout, and even umpiring second base.
Kennedy Collectibles—Including a Macabre Piece of Memorabilia
John F. Kennedy may have the most varied cardboard résumé of any president. A 1964 Topps 77-card tribute set honored his legacy after his assassination. But in 2011, things got darker: Leaf Pop Century released a 1/1 booklet card featuring JFK’s cut signature, Lee Harvey Oswald’s signature, and a swatch from the limousine Kennedy was riding in during the assassination. It’s morbid, rare, and highly collectible.
Presidential Pitching
The 2002 Topps American Pie set gave us Presidential First Pitch relics, combining images of 16 U.S. presidents throwing out ceremonial first pitches, with seat relics from the respective stadiums. From Taft to Clinton, the rare relics were inserted at a rate of 1:32 hobby packs, making completing the whole set a tall task.
A Presidential Actor and a Father/Son Duo
Ronald Reagan appeared on tobacco and gum cards as a Hollywood actor before appearing in the 1985–86 Star Lakers Champ Set (#18), celebrating the team’s White House visit. Reagan also has a 2009 Upper Deck SP—as does his VP-turned-President George H.W. Bush.
George H.W. Bush also has the distinction of having one of the most sought-after cards, 1990 Topps #USA1—a limited-edition gift to the president that can sell for over $6,000. His son, George W. Bush, was photoshopped onto a 2007 Topps baseball card alongside Derek Jeter and Mickey Mantle and then appeared in the 2008 Topps Campaign set.
Yes, That’s Obama Dunking
In 2009, Barack Obama headlined a Topps set with a card from his high school basketball days. His 2008 eTopps cards—one showing him playing basketball at the White House, another throwing out the first pitch at a White Sox game—remain strong sellers, fetching up to $350. Not to be outdone by her famous husband, Michelle Obama also debuted in the 2015 Topps Allen & Ginter First Ladies insert set.
The Trump Cards
Donald Trump’s card appearances are as varied as his résumé. From his 1990 Classic WWF card with Hulk Hogan to his 2020 Panini Spectra Racing cards featuring his stint as Grand Marshal and “The Beast” (his presidential limo) at the 2020 Daytona 500, he’s a frequent flyer in hobby history. For something with more satire, GAS Trading Cards has produced humorous Trump cards—including Trump working at a McDonald’s drive-thru and riding in a garbage truck.
Why It All Works
So, why do politicians keep appearing in trading card packs? Like athletes, they have fans, rivalries, stats, and storylines. They're public figures who move culture—and cards have become where sports, politics, and pop culture collide. These aren’t just collectibles. They’re snapshots of history, wrapped in cardboard and packed with curiosity, controversy, and yes—sometimes value.