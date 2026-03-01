Cobb, Wagner, and Shoeless Joe: Cracker Jack Baseball Cards are Undervalued

There are vintage baseball cards, and then there's vintage in the 100-year-or-older club. It's a small club, but it has some extremely big brand names and legendary players. The most widely recognized baseball card product in the centurion club is the American Tobacco Company's T206 series, featuring the legendary T206 Honus Wagner card, which sells for millions even in the lowest grades.

However, just a few years after the American Tobacco Company launched the T206 series, Cracker Jack followed up with a stunning set of their own that is absolutely loaded with talent, including their own Honus Wagner card. The 1914 and 1915 Cracker Jack baseball cards look more modern than the T206s and closely resemble the 1933 Goudey cards.

A 1914 Cracker Jack Joe Jackson #103 (left) and a 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #149 (right) | Card Ladder / Conor B. McGrath

Below we recap some of the biggest names and biggest sales from this beautiful Cracker Jack baseball card set.

Honus Wagner

A PSA 6 1914 Cracker Jack Honus Wagner card #68 | Card Ladder

As mentioned earlier, Honus Wagner's T206 baseball card is a monster grail, arguably the most iconic card in the hobby. Even the Great One, Wayne Gretzky, owned a T206 Wagner for a time. Wagner is widely considered one of the best baseball players of all time.

Wagner played 21 seasons, and in that time he had a .328 batting average, 3,420 hits, 1,732 RBIs, 723 steals (10th all time), and 101 home runs. He was an 8-time batting champion, won the World Series with Pittsburgh in 1909, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1936.

While the T206 Wagner sells for millions, even with the lowest grade, the 1914 Cracker Jack Wagner sells for far less. The highest selling Cracker Jack Honus Wagner card was a PSA 6 that sold on January 31, 2026, for $166K. With only three PSA 6s on record, it's remarkable this card isn't selling for far more.

Christy Mathewson

A PSA 5 1914 Cracker Jack Christy Mathewson card #88 | Card Ladder

One of the game's earliest stars and a well-respected role model, Christy Mathewson is widely considered one of the greatest pitchers of all time. With his power, poise, and devastating screwball, Mathewson racked up 373 wins and 2,507 strikeouts over the course of his 17-year career. He won two World Series, two Triple Crowns, and joined Honus Wagner as a 1936 inductee into the Hall of Fame.

The highest selling 1914 Cracker Jack Mathewson card was a PSA 5 that sold for $312K back in January 2022. Interestingly, the highest selling T206 Christy Mathewson card was a PSA 9 that sold for $264K in 2018.

"Shoeless" Joe Jackson

A SGC 9 1915 Cracker Jack Joe Jackson card (#103) | Card Ladder

If you're even a casual baseball historian or if you've seen the movie Field of Dreams, you know about Shoeless Joe. Jackson was one of the most gifted pure hitters baseball has ever produced, finishing with a stunning .354 career batting average that still ranks fourth all time. He helped propel the Chicago White Sox to a World Series title in 1917, but his legacy remains marred in controversy.

Ray Liotta as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field of Dreams | cinemablend.com

Despite hitting .375 during the infamous 1919 “Black Sox” World Series, he was banned from the sport, and more than a century later fans and collectors still struggle with whether his name represents scandal, injustice, or undeniable greatness.

The 1915 Cracker Jack Joe Jackson card (#103), showing Shoeless Joe bat-in-hand, is a thing of beauty. The record sale for this card, a SGC 9.0, was $504K back in December 2024. It's the third highest selling Joe Jackson card and is tied for the second highest-selling Cracker Jack card.

Ty Cobb

A PSA 8 1914 Cracker Jack Ty Cobb card #30 | Card Ladder

Ty Cobb was a pitcher's worst nightmare. The center fielder was the best hitter the game has ever seen. He has the highest career batting average in history at .366, ranks fourth all time in stolen bases, and piled up 151.4 WAR, sixth most ever recorded. He won one MVP, captured the Triple Crown once, and claimed 12 batting titles.

Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb after a charity golf match in 1941 | MLB.com

He received more votes (222) than any other member of the inaugural 1936 Hall of Fame class, which included Babe Ruth (215), Honus Wagner (215), Christy Mathewson (205), and Walter Johnson (189). Perhaps most remarkable of all was his streak of 23 straight seasons in which he batted .316 or higher, including three seasons above .400!

The highest selling Cracker Jack card of all time is a PSA 8 1914 Ty Cobb (#30). The record sale occurred on January 28, 2022. This card is also the third highest selling Ty Cobb card of all time, behind a PSA 4.5 T206 card and a PSA 9 T206 Piedmont 350 card.

Considering where the card market is today, it seems like the PSA 8 Cracker Jack Cobb card could easily be the first Cracker Jack card to crack the $1M milestone the next time it comes up for sale.