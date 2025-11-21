Iconic Cards from the legendary 1933 Goudey Set

Much like Babe Ruth, the 1933 Goudey baseball card set is revered as perhaps the all-time great in the hobby. As we approach the 100th anniversary of these cards, it's amazing to look back and admire the vibrant colors and hand-painted artwork of the legends included. It's remarkable that this set even exists - the cards were released in wax packs with chewing gum inside during the middle of the Great Depression - many families then couldn't afford a pack of gum with some trading cards. The gamble paid off, however, and all these years later the cards that have survived are widely regarded as grail pieces. It wouldn't be surprising to see some cards from this set in a museum one day.

GOUDEY 1933 LOU GEHRIG

1933 Lou Gehrig Goudey | PSA

It's hard to think of a baseball player throughout the history of the sport who touched more hearts than the "Iron Horse", Lou Gehrig. From his beginnings in the shadows of Babe Ruth to his breakout as MVP, he was a hard worker and quiet, who let his play on the field do the talking. Until Cal Ripken Jr. came along, Gehrig's record of 2,130 consecituve games played was a record many thought would never be broken. Gehrig was featured twice in this set, which gives an indication how highly we was regarded at the time. The color on many of the cards is faded or was not printed well and the focus is sometimes an issue as well.

GOUDEY 1933 NAPOLEON LAJOIE

1933 Nap Lajoie Goudey | PSA

The name Nap Lajoie might not ring familiar to many younger collectors, but he was a heck of a ballplayer. At the end of his career he had over 3,200 hits and an unbelieveable batting average of .338. The story behind this particular card is also legendary - the card of Lajoie was not included in the original set. Collectors had to write in to Goudey and request one - the cards were mailed out in 1934, many with an indention due to a paper clip being attached. Lajoie's card is one of the rarest vintage cards out there.

Original 1933 Goudey wax pack | SCD

GOUDEY 1933 JIMMY FOXX

1933 Jimmy Foxx Goudey | PSA

Jimmy Foxx, or "Double X", as he was known, was one of the most biggest and most powerful hitters back in the 30's. He came close to breaking Babe Ruth's home run record of 60 in a season back in 1932 but fell short with 58 - still an amazing number back then. He also managed to achieve the Triple Crown and win an MVP. Foxx also has 2 cards in this set like Gehrig, another sign of his stardom at the time.

1933 Babe Ruth Goudey | PSA

The Babe. The Sultan of Swat. If you're reading this, you need no introduction to the most famous baseball player (still) on the planet. Babe Ruth was without question at the center of this set - he has 4 iconic cards included, one of which is shown here. With its bright yellow background, it definitely catches the eye. One of the other three in the set has the same portrait with a red background, but the yellow version is rumored to be the most limited.

