Rare 1910 Ty Cobb "Orange Borders" Card Up for Auction with REA
REA Auctions is currently offering the hobby community a rare glimpse into baseball’s golden age: a 1910 Ty Cobb “Orange Borders” card, graded SGC 1. Considered by many to be one of, if not, the most elusive Ty Cobb card in existence, this issue was part of a striking set produced jointly by the Geo. Davis Co., Inc. and P.R. Warren Co. of Massachusetts. These cards, found on boxes of "American Sports – Candy and Jewelry," featured two players, one on the front and one on the back of the packaging, making the survival of individual cards hard, but both cards especially difficult.
For decades upon decades (this set is over 115 years old), seasoned collectors have aptly nicknamed and commonly referred to the set simply as "Orange Borders," a direct nod to its vivid design. Cards from this set are so hard to come by, even the common players are extremely scarce, but the Ty Cobb card is hands down the crown jewel of the issue. Despite its SGC 1 grade, this example is highly sought after for both its rarity as well as its historical significance.
When it comes to the early 1910’s vintage baseball card marketplace, this card is somewhat of a unicorn, and because even though its condition is poor, its scarcity and name recognition reiterate the growing appetite for early 20th-century issues. With the hobby in a constant state of evolution, cards like the 1910 Ty Cobb are exactly what drives the continued demand for such obscure, regional releases.
As more and more collectors seek out rare, pre-war pieces that are lined with the stories of simpler times, the spotlight on ultra-rare issues like the 1910 Ty Cobb “Orange Borders” only grows brighter and brighter. And for those of you wondering, the current bid (at the time of article publication) stands at $2,200, which for a card of this nature certainly hasn't broken the bank, just yet, but it eventually could.