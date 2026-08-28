Cooper Flagg Sets New GPK Sales Record

It has been a record year for Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, and he adds another one to his market with the new record for a Garbage Pail Kids card. This comes on the heels of the announcement this morning from Fanatics that they landed the Cooper Flagg Debut Patch Auto for consignment for September's Fanatics Collect Premier Auction.

However, the "Cooper Flag" Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor was in the August Premier Auction and did a big number.

The New Garbage Pail Kid Sales Record

💸 RECORD SALE 💸



We just sold this Cooper Flagg Garbage Pail Kids rookie card for $288,000.



This marks a new all-time record sale for any Garbage Pail Kids card and is 3.6x higher than the previous record. pic.twitter.com/qdisSIZ0TJ — Fanatics Collect (@Collect) August 28, 2026

At $288,000, the Cooper Flagg Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor 1/1, that was CGC Authentic, set the new record for a GPK card. In fact, per Fanatics, it more than tripled the previous record.

2025 Bowman Paul Skenes GPK Superfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

What's even more impressive: It sold for more than 10x the previous Bowman Garbage Pail Kids sale. The previous record was the 2025 Bowman Chrome Paul Skenes Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor in a PSA 9, which sold for $28,000. Other top Bowman Garbage Pail Kids sales include the Judge, which sold for $26,975 in May of 2026. Rounding out the top 3 was the AJ Dybantsa Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor that sold for just under $20,000.

2025 Bowman Aaron Judge GPK Superfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

Another interesting fact about the Cooper Flagg Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor: it was pulled by Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell while he was on the IL earlier this season. Snell started a breaking company while he was out injured and was able to pull one of the biggest cards out of the 2025-26 Bowman Basketball set for a customer.

Previous Garbage Pail Kids Sales Record

The previous record lasted three years and was the Evil Eddie Superfractor from 2013 Garbage Pail Kids Chrome Series 1 in a PSA 10. It sold for $79,999.99 back in January of 2023.

2013 GPK Evil Eddie Superfractor 1/1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The Card Ladder estimated value of the Evil Eddie Superfractor has almost doubled since the sale at $149,110. Given the state of the non-sports market, it is certainly fair to wonder if it could go even higher than that.

2020 GPK Sapphire Adam Bomb Padparadscha 1/1 | Card Ladder

Other top sales from Garbage Pail Kids' sets include the 2020 Garbage Pail Kids Sapphire Edition Adam Bomb Padparadscha 1/1 in a PSA Authentic slab that sold for $52,100 back in March of 2022.

1985 Garbage Pail Kids Nasty Nick Sticker PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The record for the 1985 Garbage Pail Kids set that kicked off this craze is the 1985 Nasty Nick Sticker - Glossy in a PSA 10 that sold for $27,500 in February of 2021.

The Cooper Flagg is in some elite company as far as GPK's go after going for 3.6x more than the previous record and more than 10 times the previous Bowman Chrome record.

The records won't stop for Flagg, as we'll surely see his highest-sale ever at the end of September when the Debut Patch Auto bidding wraps up.