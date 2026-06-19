Dodgers Pitcher Blake Snell Pulls 1-of-1 Cooper Flagg Card During Break

Blake Snell is best-known as a starting pitcher for the Dodgers, but with a stint on the 60-Day IL ongoing, Snell has been focusing on one of his side projects: Zilla Breaks.

Things got a whole lot more interesting on the Zilla Breaks side of things this week as Snell pulled one of the product hits during a break.

The Cooper Flagg Pull of a Lifetime

A massive pull by Snell and the Zilla Breaks team, as the Garbage Pail Kids have been one of the main chases for collectors since Bowman Basketball dropped. To pull a 1-of-1, any 1-of-1, is always massive for a customer in a break, but one of the product hits? Incredible.

It was also the first 1-of-1 Snell has ever personally pulled. In one of the longer videos Zilla Breaks posted, Snell discussed how important the pull was to him and how cool it was that his first-ever 1-of-1 was the Cooper Flagg GPK Superfractor. There was a lot of cursing in there, so we'll hold off sharing it, but it is on the Zilla Breaks Instagram Page. Man, was he excited for his customer. You do love to see it.

How Blake Snell Got Into Breaking

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws to the plate during the second inning | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Six weeks ago, Snell announced he was starting Zilla Breaks with his brother, Boots, in an Instagram post.

And the pair haven't looked back since. Well, until now, when they hit the 1-of-1 Cooper Flagg GPK. Snell wanted to start Zilla Breaks because he was already a collector and got his brother involved as well to turn it into a breaking company.

Snell wanted to expand his business portfolio while he was on the Injured List for the second time this season, and a breaking company seemed like a natural fit. Especially when he's already ripping boxes on stream anyway.

Blake Snell Injury Timeline

Snell started the year on the Injured list before making his debut on May 3rd. Unfortunately, it only lasted 3.0 innings before he got injured again. He had surgery to remove "loose bodies" in his elbow in a Nanoscope procedure on May 19th.

He was expected to be out until mid-July at the earliest, but was spotted throwing in early June before a game. Snell's return to the mound would put a hold on his breaking career, but it's a trade he presumably would gladly make.

Especially with the attention he and Zilla Breaks have gotten since the Cooper Flagg pull, his brother and team will likely be seeing more traffic in the future.