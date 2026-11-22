After a relatively quiet week, high-end TCG sales came roaring back, led by a nearly $1 million Charizard and a rare Blastoise card that fetched $630,000.

The five biggest TCG transactions from November 15–22 totaled $2.69 million, more than double the $1.24 million recorded the previous week.

Unlike last week, however, Pokémon wasn't dominating the overall trading card market. A one-of-one Stephen Curry Topps Chrome Update Superfractor autograph sold for more than $1.23 million, while several other sports cards also posted major results.

This week's TCG rankings featured four Pokémon cards and one Magic: The Gathering entry, with four of the five sales taking place through Fanatics Premier.

Here are the week's five biggest TCG sales, counting down from No. 5, according to Card Ladder.

5. 1999 Pokémon Japanese Vending Masaki Promo Holo Gengar #094 PSA 10

1999 Pokemon Vending Masaki Promo Japanese Holo Gengar #094 PSA 10 | ALT via Card Ladder

A 1999 Japanese Masaki promotional Gengar, graded PSA 10, sold for $316,564.80 through ALT on November 19. The card originated from a Japanese mail-in promotion that required collectors to submit specific Pokémon cards to receive special holographic versions.

Known for its distinctive artwork and unusual distribution method, the Masaki Gengar has become one of the more recognizable Japanese promotional cards among serious collectors.

It was also the only entry in this week's top five not sold through Fanatics Premier.

4. 2006 Pokémon EX Holon Phantoms Gold Star Pikachu #104 BGS 10 Pristine

2006 Pokemon EX Holon Phantoms Holo Pikachu Gold Star #104 BGS 10 PRISTINE | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

A Gold Star Pikachu from the 2006 EX Holon Phantoms expansion sold for $372,000 through Fanatics Premier on November 20. Graded BGS 10 Pristine, the card features Pikachu in its shiny coloration, with the distinctive gold star designation that makes these releases instantly recognizable.

Gold Star cards remain among the most sought-after Pokémon collectibles from the EX era, particularly in exceptional condition. The sale also gave Pikachu another appearance in the weekly rankings, following last week's $264,000 Legendary Collection reverse-holo example.

3. 1993 Magic: The Gathering Alpha Black Lotus BGS 9.5

1993 Magic The Gathering MTG Alpha Black Lotus BGS 9.5 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Breaking up the Pokémon lineup was one of the most famous trading cards ever produced: the Alpha Black Lotus from Magic: The Gathering. A 1993 Alpha edition Black Lotus, graded BGS 9.5, sold for $384,000 through Fanatics Premier on November 20.

As part of Magic's original release, Alpha Black Lotus has long been considered one of the hobby's defining collectibles. Its powerful in-game ability, limited early production, and importance to trading card game history have made it a centerpiece of high-end MTG collecting.

Its appearance is particularly noteworthy after several weeks in which Pokémon accounted for nearly every top TCG transaction.

2. 1998 Pokémon Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Holo Blastoise #009 CGC 8.5

1998 Pokemon Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Holo Blastoise #009 CGC 8.5 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

One of the week's most unusual cards was a 1998 Pokémon Commissioned Presentation Galaxy Holo Blastoise, which sold for $630,000 through Fanatics Premier on November 20. Graded CGC 8.5, the card is associated with Pokémon's early efforts to introduce the trading card game to the English-language market. It's a new record for Blastoise.

Unlike cards released through conventional booster packs, this presentation piece was created for promotional and business purposes, making it an important artifact from the franchise's earliest international expansion.

Its $630,000 price was the week's second-highest TCG result, despite a grade below Gem Mint.

1. 1999 Pokémon Base Set First Edition Shadowless Holo Charizard #4 PSA 10

1999 Pokemon Base Set Shadowless 1st Edition Holo Charizard #4 PSA 10 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Charizard reclaimed the top spot in spectacular fashion, with a 1999 First Edition Shadowless Holo Charizard #4, graded PSA 10, selling for $990,000 through Fanatics Premier on November 20. The iconic card is one of the most recognizable collectibles from Pokémon's original English-language Base Set.

Its first-edition stamp, Shadowless design, and perfect PSA grade distinguish it from the more widely available versions of the card. The sale came just 12 days after a non-first-edition Shadowless Charizard PSA 10 sold for $264,000 through Fanatics Weekly, providing an interesting comparison between two highly desirable versions of the same card.

At $990,000, the first-edition example nearly reached seven figures and accounted for more than a third of this week's top-five TCG total.

TCG Sales Rebound as Sports Cards Regain the Spotlight

While Pokémon and Magic combined for more than $2.69 million in top-five sales, sports cards generated several of the week's largest individual transactions.

Still, the results demonstrated the continued strength of the high-end TCG market. From a rare presentation Blastoise to an Alpha Black Lotus and a near-million-dollar Charizard, collectors showed significant demand for cards representing different eras of trading card history.