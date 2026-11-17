eBay, one of the largest marketplaces for collectors, released its 2026 top searches. Whether it was sports, TCG, collectibles, memorabilia, or whatever you were searching for, you weren't alone.

The top 10 most-searched collectibles of 2026: Pokémon and LEGO claimed the top three spots, proving that some collecting favorites never go out of style. The legendary Michael Jordan landed in fourth place, while Monster High made its debut in the top 10, rolling Hot Wheels off the list and joining longtime favorites like LEGO Star Wars and football cards.

Legends Lead the Way in the Hobby

The NBA dominated the search bar compared to other athletes, making up half of the top 10. Michael Jordan held onto the top ranking for yet another year, while rising NBA star Cooper Flagg made his debut on the list for the first time in 2026.

Autographed Box of 1986-87 Fleer by Michael Jordan | eBay

Who dominated each league though? Still a lot of legends!

● NBA: Michael Jordan, Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James

● NFL: Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Tom Brady, Jaxson Dart, and Patrick Mahomes

● MLB: Shohei Ohtani, Ken Griffey Jr., Mickey Mantle, Aaron Judge, and Roman Anthony

● NHL: Macklin Celebrini, Matthew Schaefer, Wayne Gretzky, Connor Bedard, and Sidney Crosby

● Soccer: Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

● WNBA: Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Sophie Cunningham, Cameron Brink and Sonia Citron

The domination by legends is especially apparent in the basketball, baseball, and soccer markets - even if Messi and Ronaldo aren't quite retired yet.

Still, the GOATs dominated, whether they are retired or active.

Jimothy 1/1 RC | eBay

● Jimothy 1-of-1 gold rookie card sold for $21,100 in Aug.

● Signed 3-foot Jalen Hurts bobblehead with Super Bowl MVP inscription sold for more than $4K in

Feb.

● One-of-a-kind signed and inscribed 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan box sold for $900,100 in Aug.

● A 2018 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Shohei Ohtani signed rookie card (#2/5, BGS 9.5) sold via

Goldin, part of the eBay family, for $2.44 million in Sep.

● A 1958 Editora Aquarela Pelé rookie card (PSA 8) sold through Goldin for $671,000 in Sep.

● A 1909–11 T206 White Border Honus Wagner card (PSA 1) from the Shields Family Collection sold

through Goldin for $5.124 million, setting a new record for the grade in Feb.

Collecting the Big Moments

Autographed Pele Soccer Ball | eBay

Global eBay users searched for “soccer” more than 3,300 times per hour from

January–September 2026, up more than 20% year-over-year.

● In March 2026, the average sale price of match-worn soccer jerseys on eBay globally jumped

more than 220%, from $143 in February to $466 in March.

● Following the World Cup in July, searches for Jude Bellingham increased more than 350% and

Erling Haaland more than 190% in eBay.com's Collectibles category, compared with June.

Knicks Championship Autograph | eBay

A historic Knicks NBA playoffs run delivered unforgettable moments from OG Anunoby and Jalen

Brunson. Surging searches and major sales proved that when a team catches fire, the collecting world feels the heat.



● On May 26, when they clinched their trip to the NBA Finals, searches for “New York Knicks”

increased more than 440% compared to the average day during the week prior to the Eastern

Conference Finals (May 12-18).

● On June 11, the day after his tip-in capped a historic 29-point comeback, searches for OG

Anunoby increased more than 16x compared with the day before the game.

Increased Search Around The Winter Olympics | eBay

The Winter Olympics were another high-search moment that saw many athletes hit all-time highs for searches and sales.

A Record-Breaking Year for Pokémon

Record-Breaking Pikachu Sale | eBay

A tiny Pikachu made a massive mark on collecting history. The legendary PSA 10 1998 Japanese Promo Pikachu Illustrator sold at Goldin for $16.492 million in February, setting a new auction record for any trading card ever.

Across worldwide eBay markets, collectors chased favorite characters, coveted cards, and new releases, showing how one shared fandom can inspire distinctly local collecting trends.



● US: The top-searched Pokémon on eBay.com were Charizard, Pikachu, Gengar, Umbreon and

Mew.

● UK: The top-searched Pokémon on eBay.co.uk were Charizard, Pikachu, Moltres, Mew, and

Gengar.

● Canada: The top-searched Pokémon on eBay.ca were Charizard, Gengar, Pikachu, Mew, and Mewtwo.

● Germany: The top-searched Pokémon on eBay.de were Glurak (Charizard) Pikachu, Gengar, Rayquaza

and Mew.

● Italy: The top-searched Pokémon on eBay.it were Charizard, Pikachu, Gengar, Rayquaza, and

Umbreon.

● France: The top-searched Pokémon on eBay.fr were Charizard, Pikachu, Rayquaza, Mewtwo, and

Mew.

Blockbusters Became Collectible

eBay Collectibles | eBay

When “Toy Story 5” was released, the number of global eBay searches for several characters

increased (June 2026):



○ Woody – more than 150%

○ Buzz Lightyear – More than 140%

○ Jessie – More than 120%



● Searches for "Revoltech symbiote Spider-Man" increased by more than 350%, while "Spider-Man Brand New Day" rose more than 240%.

● Iceman takes flight: A production-made “Top Gun” flight helmet and accompanying gear associated with Val Kilmer's iconic character sold for $106,250 through Goldin in October.

● “KPop Demon Hunters” x McDonald's collectible collaboration generated its own excitement,

with searches for “KPop Demon Hunters McDonald's” surging more than 900% (April).

● Searches for “Spider-Man popcorn bucket” increased more than 900% as hype built for

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (July).

● Searches for “Dodgers One Piece” increased more than 920% following the exciting team and

anime collab (July).

Absolute Batman and Amazing Spider-Man. Other top searches included: X-Men, Invincible, and Spawn.

Doctor Doom | eBay

Searches for Doctor Doom increased more than 170% YoY

The biggest year of collecting yet, highlighted by the data from eBay. A record-breaking year across sports, TCG, and emerging markets in the entertainment space drove search traffic across eBay and across the hobby.