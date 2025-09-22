Details drop for 2025 Topps Holiday release

One of the most creative and economically priced products of the year is set to drop, and some of the details are out. Topps Holiday blends the imagery of the Topps flagship products with a candy-cane like twist of Christmas season themes.

Historically these products came in just mega boxes. However, in recent years Topps has release two more, the ball-shaped tin, and the advent calendar.

While a full checklist isn't available, promo photos show some of the cards you could pull.

Autographs, inserts, and ornaments

Autographs, inserts, and ornaments are all cards you could pull from a Topps Holiday box or tin. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/yddzsmm5

The box-topper ornaments is something that has been a mainstay in the Topps Holiday products. But there year there are some new inserts. Like the 'Nice List' die cut. The photo features Paul Skenes and his astonishing low earned run average.

Autographs have also been in the product for years. However, given the price point they are incredibly hard to pull. And most, if not all, are sticker autos. But, given the rarity, pulling the right name can bring a premium in value back. In the 2024 product, according to Beckett.com, autographs came in just 1 in every 2,323 mega box packs.

Parallels and variations highlight the product

Parallels are a big chase in the Topps Holiday products. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/yddzsmm5

Parallels are the big chase in the Topps Holiday products. Historically coming one in every four mega box packs, the parallels can come in many different forms like borders and surface texture (glitter parallels).

But the most popular are the variations. The variations are sometimes hard to spot, usually only a piece of the card is different. A player could have a candy cane arm sleeve or baseball bat. Or there could be a Santa belt on the player. The variation is so subtle sometimes it takes two or three looks on your stack to spot it.

One hit per box

Topps Holiday includes one hit, a relic, an auto, or auto relic. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/yddzsmm5

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Topps, the box will come out at $29.99. In previous years there has always been a guaranteed hit. Whether it's an autograph, relic, or autograph relic, there's something in every mega box. Most of the time you're going to get a relic card. But, unlike other years and judging by the preview photos on Topps.com, you'll be able to pull a multi-relic card in the 2025 iteration. What's also interesting is the photo shows a tri-relic card of Ronald Acuna jr and it says 'Game-Used Memorabilia' on the card. Which would be pretty incredible for such an economically priced product.

