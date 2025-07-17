Do the Savannah Bananas have trading cards?
The Savannah Bananas; the phenomenon that has taken over the nation, with their own take on America's pastime, have garnered fans across the nation. Banana Ball has sold out NFL stadiums, and continues to reach more people year after year. A waitlist of thousands, and maybe even millions, await their chance at witnessing the game of Banana Ball live, some waiting years before seeing the team in yellow take the field. With all of this interest and attention, it only makes sense that the Bananas would extend their reach to a new audience; sports card collectors. But, do the Savannah Bananas have trading cards?
Currently Available
Currently on the Savannah Bananas official website, they offer a couple different "trading card" options. For the Savannah Bananas, there is a 34-card set, that features all the fan favorites from Jackson Olson and Coach Rac, to owner Jesse Cole. This set will include all 34 cards, and is available for purchase for $15. If you are a Party Animal fan, they have you covered, with a similar set to the Bananas, the team in pink has a set available for $15.
From the 2025 Choice sets offered above, there are autographed versions of some of the athletes. Though no checklist is available, each autographed card is serial numbered /200.
Previous Collaborations
On October 4th, 2024, Leaf Trading cards released one pack included 33 Savannah Bananas cards and 25 Party Animals cards. The price of this set when released, is undisclosed, but it is now marked "sold out" on the Leaf website.
Also in 2024, Leaf released a pack that featured one autographed card inside. Each player in the base set had an autographed card, and these were sold at different stops on the 2024 Savannah Bananas World Tour. The price of each individual pack was believed to be $29.99, but many of the singles are being resold on eBay.
Choice has been a partner with the Bananas for many years, with the first ever team set being released in 2016. There have been many renditions over the years (2016, 2023, 2024, and 2025), but the 2016 set holds some iconic unofficial official rookie cards of some key characters in Banana Land. On May 13, 2023 via ebay (best offer), Split, the Bananas mascot, 2016 Choice "rookie card" sold for $145. This sale is the highest public sale of a non-autographed card in Bananas history.