Do the Savannah Bananas have trading cards?

Kayla Norsworthy

The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgaters at Great American Ballpark on Friday June 13, 2025. The game included music, dancing, non-baseball games, backflips and featured Reds players like Todd Frazier, Bronson Arroyo and Sean Casey. The Bananas will play the Texas Tailgaters again on Saturday to a packed Great American Ballpark. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Savannah Bananas; the phenomenon that has taken over the nation, with their own take on America's pastime, have garnered fans across the nation. Banana Ball has sold out NFL stadiums, and continues to reach more people year after year. A waitlist of thousands, and maybe even millions, await their chance at witnessing the game of Banana Ball live, some waiting years before seeing the team in yellow take the field. With all of this interest and attention, it only makes sense that the Bananas would extend their reach to a new audience; sports card collectors. But, do the Savannah Bananas have trading cards?

Currently Available

Currently on the Savannah Bananas official website, they offer a couple different "trading card" options. For the Savannah Bananas, there is a 34-card set, that features all the fan favorites from Jackson Olson and Coach Rac, to owner Jesse Cole. This set will include all 34 cards, and is available for purchase for $15. If you are a Party Animal fan, they have you covered, with a similar set to the Bananas, the team in pink has a set available for $15.

Savannah Bananas 2025 Choice Card Set
2025 Choice Savannah Bananas Card Set / Image via Savannah Bananas website

From the 2025 Choice sets offered above, there are autographed versions of some of the athletes. Though no checklist is available, each autographed card is serial numbered /200.

Previous Collaborations

On October 4th, 2024, Leaf Trading cards released one pack included 33 Savannah Bananas cards and 25 Party Animals cards. The price of this set when released, is undisclosed, but it is now marked "sold out" on the Leaf website.

2024 Leaf x Savannah Bananas Noah Bridges Autographed Card
Noah Bridges 2024 Leaf x Savannah Bananas Autographed Card / Image sourced from eBay

Also in 2024, Leaf released a pack that featured one autographed card inside. Each player in the base set had an autographed card, and these were sold at different stops on the 2024 Savannah Bananas World Tour. The price of each individual pack was believed to be $29.99, but many of the singles are being resold on eBay.

Split 2016 Choice Savannah Bananas "Rookie Card"
2016 Choice Savannah Bananas Split "Rookie Card" / Image via Card Ladder

Choice has been a partner with the Bananas for many years, with the first ever team set being released in 2016. There have been many renditions over the years (2016, 2023, 2024, and 2025), but the 2016 set holds some iconic unofficial official rookie cards of some key characters in Banana Land. On May 13, 2023 via ebay (best offer), Split, the Bananas mascot, 2016 Choice "rookie card" sold for $145. This sale is the highest public sale of a non-autographed card in Bananas history.

