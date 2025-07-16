Prospect to Pack Ripper: Jesus Made Connects with the Hobby on eBay Live
After making a statement in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game, Jesus Made didn’t head for the locker room—he headed for the hobby. Hours after his standout performance at Truist Park, the 18-year-old Brewers phenom joined Valor Sportscards live on eBay Live to rip packs of 2025 Bowman Baseball alongside more than 2,000 collectors watching in real time.
Hosted at Cards HQ in Atlanta, the event blurred the line between prospect hype and hobby heat—and introduced Jesus Made to a national collecting audience in a way no debut has done before.
Futures Game Recap: Made Makes His Mark
Representing the National League Futures team, Made went 1-for-2 with a key single and a run scored. His hit helped spark a late-inning rally, and he crossed the plate on a Josue De Paula three-run homer that sealed the NL’s win.
Though he struck out once—against ambidextrous phenom Jurrangelo Cijntje—Made’s approach at the plate impressed scouts and legends alike. His maturity drew nods from the likes of Chipper and Andruw Jones, who were spotted watching him during BP. At just 18, he looked like he belonged.
Breaking Bowman and Chasing Prospects
Later that evening, Made joined Valor Sportscards on eBay Live—where he spent nearly 30 minutes personally ripping packs of 2025 Bowman. It was an educational experience for Made, as Valor Sportscards explained the process of breaking and highlighted what collectors chase in Bowman products: chrome vs. paper cards, parallels, autographs, and low-numbered inserts.
The chat was active and energized, with fans dropping questions, fire emojis, and reactions in real time. Some were there just to see if they could pull a Made card while the man himself was on screen.
Lightning Round Questions with Jesus Made
Throughout the break, Valor Sportscards took questions from the viewers in the chat. With the help of his interpreter, Made offered insight into both his personality and his journey:
- Favorite Futures Game moment? “Getting that first hit—it felt amazing to help my team eventually win.”
- Current team? “I play for the Carolina Mudcats, and I’m focused on winning games and chasing a championship.”
- First big purchase when he gets called up to the major leagues: “A mansion for my mom.”
- Who’s guiding him? “My dad. He’s been with me since the beginning—I trust him to help shape my future.”
- First American food? “Chick-Fil-A… and Five Guys. I liked both.”
- Favorite fellow prospect? Leo De Vries of the Padres.
- If he collected cards? “I’d collect fellow Brewers—guys I played with—to remember this part of the journey and their career.”
The session brought out a grounded, likable young star who clearly understands the weight of the moment—and the excitement of seeing his own name on cardboard.
Valor Sportscards: Building Hobby Moments
Known for its veteran-owned foundation, PSA partnerships, and community-focused approach, Valor Sportscards delivered another standout break. The collaboration with eBay Live and Geoff Wilson continues to elevate the live break format, blending storytelling, prospecting, and real-time engagement.
In one day, Jesus Made went from Futures Game hero to Bowman break guest, proving that the modern baseball spotlight now includes the hobby. From the diamond to the break table, he showed confidence, humility, and connection, making believers of scouts, fans, and collectors alike.
If this was your first time hearing about Jesus Made, it won’t be the last.