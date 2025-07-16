Three Jasson Dominguez cards for under $100
Since the beginning of his career as an international free agent, Jasson Dominguez has always had a strong card market. The Yankees outfielder's "1st Bowman" released as part of the 2020 edition of Bowman, which coincided with the resurgence of sports cards during the pandemic. While he was freshly signed and inserted into the Yankees' farm system, the hype around him continued to build and send his cards to new highs prior to his debut in 2023.
Now that Dominguez has reached the Major Leagues and has begun to settle in as an everyday player on a team with playoff aspirations, his market has grown while still allowing for collectors of all affordabilities to pick up cards of the young star.
Consider this a brief guide to the collector on a budget
2020 Bowman Mega Box 1st Bowman PSA 10: $30-65
No better way to collect sometimes than to go all the way back to the beginning. Dominguez's "1st Bowman" card from a 2020 Bowman Mega Box features a mojo refractor reflection behind a then-teenager Dominguez. At one point during the surge of sports cards several years ago, a PSA 10 of this card were selling anywhere between $150-200 according to sold listings. Now collectors can more easily grab this card in a pristine graded condition.
2024 Topps Chrome Logofractor Image Variation: $25-50
Image variations in both regular Topps Chrome products as well as the Topps Chrome Logofractor edition allow for some more creative photos of the athletes in a more playful or candid snapshot as opposed to their official photo which is more focused on gameplay. Topps Chrome Logofractor, which displays the MLB logo across the entire card, shows Dominguez likely waiting for his hat and glove following an inning that ended with him on the basepaths .
2020 Bowman Sterling Autograph: $50-100
This card may go right up against the $100 budget threshold but is on the cheaper side in terms of Dominguez autograph cards. While it is from the 2020 Bowman product cycle, it is not his "1st Bowman" autograph but collectors can grab one of his earliest autographs for a fraction of the cost. The 2020 Bowman Sterling product ended up producing a strong checklist in retrospect. In addition to Dominguez, players such as Bobby Witt Jr. and Tarik Skubal were featured in the product as well.