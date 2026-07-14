Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock Topps Dual Auto Sells for Record Price

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were two of the biggest stars of WWE’s Attitude Era during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The two eventual rivals were the headliners of WWE’s resurgence and second boom period. Over the course of that time period, The Rock and Stone Cold faced off countless times, with the last meeting taking place at WrestleMania XIX in 2003, which essentially marked the end of Steve Austin’s in-ring career while The Rock went off to Hollywood to become the biggest crossover star in wrestling history.

Topps Chrome Reacquires Licensing Rights for WWE Trading Cards

Since that time, the licensing for WWE trading cards has changed hands multiple times. Most recently, Topps reacquired the licensing in 2024 and re-launched the Topps Chrome WWE brand later in 2025. Many fans and collectors were excited to hear the news and became even more excited when the checklist was revealed.

Along with multiple current WWE stars, many past legends were also included in the set, with perhaps none bigger than The Rock. Per Topps and WWE, it was the first time The Rock had officially licensed WWE autographs since 1998.

WWE Dual Auto Sets Sales Record

The Rock & "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's 1-of-1 dual autograph card sold for $82,825 at auction this weekend, making it the 2nd-most expensive WWE trading card in history 🤯



(via @GoldinCo) pic.twitter.com/yqwOUBKZpA — Topps (@Topps) July 13, 2026

One of the most notable cards in the set was The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin dual autograph 1/1 Superfractor, uniting the two biggest stars of The Attitude Era on a card. For many collectors, this card represented the ultimate chase and probably the most sought-after WWE card in recent memory. The card was also the only dual autograph included in the entire set.

The Rock WWE Topps Chrome Frozenfractor | ripped.topps.com

Recently, the dual auto made it to auction. The card was encased by Topps, as it was originally a redemption card; however, it was not graded by a card-grading company. Even without a high grade from a reputable company, the card sold for five figures. The winning bid was $82,825. Per Topps, it was the second most expensive WWE trading card in history.

The Rock WWE Topps Chrome 1/1 Superfractor | ripped.topps.com

Although the winner isn’t public, one has to wonder whether the winning bidder does eventually plan to have the card graded. Should the winner decide to pursue grading and if the card comes back as Gem Mint 10, it would not be surprising if the card ended up being the most expensive WWE card of all time should it head back to auction. At this time, it’s unclear whether that is the route the winning bidder plans to take, but time will tell whether this incredible collectible ever hits the market again and potentially at a high grade.