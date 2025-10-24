eBay Live Brings the Fall Classic to the Flatiron

The World Series isn’t just lighting up the diamonds in LA and Toronto—it’s lighting up the streets of NYC.

On Friday, October 24, baseball fans and collectors will take over Flatiron Plaza (23rd & Broadway) for an eBay Live on Tour World Series-themed watch party and trade night, blending card culture, music, and giveaways under the Manhattan skyline. It will be an epic night packed with trivia, playoff baseball, pack battles and of course, baseball card-themed live streams. And attendees can expect for athlete drop-ins and grail-worthy prizes, followed by a stream of Game One of the World Series.

Running from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET, the event coincides with Game 1 of the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, uniting baseball fans through cards, community, and live entertainment. Those outside of New York can catch the action on two streams ( here and here ).

Where Baseball Meets Beats

This one-night celebration brings the energy of the hobby to street level. The plaza will transform into an open-air hub of live selling from 528 Breaks , featuring Bowman Chrome Breaker’s Delight from Dave and Adam’s Card World, a pair of World Series tickets starting at $1, grails from The Realest, giveaways of 1,000s of free packs, and 20 $50 eBay gift cards—all streamed worldwide through eBay Live.

2025 Bowman Breakers Delight | Fanatics

Music, Culture, and the Collector Connection

And for those who pull up to Flatiron Plaza, the lineup is stacked with legends that bridge sports, music, and fandom for a true New York block party:

DJ Skee (Scott Keeney) is a die-hard Minnesota sports fan turned media innovator, a master at mixing music and sports culture. Known for breaking artists like Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Lady Gaga, he later founded Dash Radio, one of the world’s largest free digital radio networks. A massive memorabilia collector and artist for the iconic Topps Project 70, he’s now the founder/CEO of The Realest , a next‑generation platform merging sports, music, and culture through authenticated, collectible experiences and athlete collaborations.

Skee will be joining Gorilla NEMS, the rapper and entrepreneur known as the “Mayor of Coney Island,” whose raw battle‑rap roots and unfiltered humor turned his catchphrase “Bing Bong” into a global phenomenon.

Gorilla NEMS | https://cityparksfoundation.org/

Also joining the party is Larry Jamel (fka “Overtime Larry”), one of Gen Z’s most recognizable sports voices. A breakout star from the early days of Overtime, Larry built a reputation for authentic interviews and mentorship with young stars like LaMelo Ball and Trae Young, helping redefine how fans connect with athletes. His New York roots and charisma ensure that the evening will have as much heart as hype.

Last—but definitely not least—the iconic DJ Clue brings local legend status. The Queens-born mixtape pioneer behind The Professional and founder of Desert Storm Records has spent decades shaping hip-hop’s sound and staying at the center of New York’s cultural scene. With Clue on the turntables—and on the mic as co-MC along with eBay Live’s Joe Chee —the Flatiron crowd can expect a soundtrack worthy of a World Series stage.

From the Diamond to Downtown

Beyond the giveaways and live sets, this night represents something bigger: how collecting continues to evolve alongside culture itself. For eBay Live, it’s another example of how technology is connecting fans, sellers, and communities in real time—even if the hometown team is not competing for the baseball championship. For attendees, it’s a chance to experience the excitement of the hobby surrounded by music, city lights, and postseason baseball energy.

