Phillies' 2026 World Series Odds Following Kyle Schwarber's Decision to Re-Sign
The Philadelphia Phillies retained a huge part of their core on Tuesday, as slugger Kyle Schwarber reportedly is finalizing a five-year, $150 million deal to return to the franchise.
Schwarber was the runner-up for the National League MVP in the 2025 season, finishing with 56 home runs, 132 RBIs an OPS+ of 150 and an OPS of .928. He helped the Phillies win the NL East and make the playoffs, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
This is a huge move for the Phillies, as they need Schwarber in the middle of their lineup alongside Bryce Harper. Injuries have been an issue for Harper in recent seasons, so Schwarber has become the most dangerous hitter in the Philly lineup.
Oddsmakers are buying the Phillies in the futures market after the move as well, as they remain third in the league in the odds to win the World Series. Oddsmakers opened the Phillies at +1100 to win it all next season, and that number has held steady at DraftKings with the franchise retaining its biggest free agent.
Since joining the franchise in the 2022 season, Schwarber has made two All-Star teams and finished in the top-20 in NL MVP voting in each of those seasons. In each of those campaigns, Schwarber has homered at least 38 times, including three campaigns with over 40 home runs.
He's also become a walk machine in recent seasons, walking an NL-best 106 times in 2024 before walking 108 times in 2025.
The Phillies still are well behind the Dodgers (+370) in the odds to win the World Series, but they appears to be the next contender in the National League.
