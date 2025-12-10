John Schneider Admits Blue Jays Mistake on Isiah Kiner-Falefa World Series Play
The Blue Jays were inches away from capturing the franchise's first World Series title in 32 years during Game 7 of the World Series—and manager John Schneider still thinks about one play in particular: the play at the plate involving Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Keeping in mind the instruction of Blue Jays third base coach Carlos Febles, Kiner-Falefa, who had entered the game as a pinch runner and was the lead runner with the bases loaded and one out, took an unusually short lead—8.6 feet off of the bag according to MLB player tracking data—off of third base to protect against the possibility of a line drive double play. But Kiner-Falefa overcorrected, as he was forced out at home plate by mere inches on a ground ball to second, which, despite a stumble upon gloving the ball, was fielded cleanly and delivered to catcher Will Smith in time by infielder Miguel Rojas. Kiner-Falefa may have scored had he had even a slightly bigger lead off of third.
Reflecting on the play while speaking to reporters at the winter meetings, Schneider defended Kiner-Falefa while admitting Toronto could have handled the situation a bit differently.
“For one, I feel so bad for Izzy [Kiner-Falefa] for getting all the blame,” Schneider said. “Izzy's an unbelievable baseball player... Could we have done a better job of getting him off [the bag] a little bit? Yeah. Another step or two. There's been video of Carlos telling him where to go...”
But Schneider also peeled back the curtain into the Blue Jays' thinking, saying they had noticed a tendency with Dodgers catcher Will Smith—one the Dodgers had later said they also talked about if the situation arose—which played into Toronto's strategy to emphasize a shorter lead for Kiner-Falefa.
“What's not talked about enough is the fact that Will Smith likes to back pick to third with left-handed hitters up,” Schneider continued. “It's something we talked about at length before the series. Something that Carlos reminded Izzy of...
“...People have said, 'What are the odds that Varsho is going to line out to third?' Fairly low, right? That's just where he doesn't hit the ball. So could we have done a better job of getting Izzy another step or two down? Yeah for sure.”
Schneider doesn't believe Kiner-Falefa, who slid feet-first, could have done anything different (sliding headfirst, not sliding, etc.) to change the outcome of the play. But he's not alone in his thinking that Toronto could have given Kiner-Falefa a bit of a wider lead.
Former Blue Jays coach Don Mattingly believes Kiner-Falefa play could have been handled differently
During an appearance on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, former Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly singled out the Kiner-Falefa play as one he'd like to handle differently if given the opportunity.
“The one play, the IKF play—and I think it's played properly because you got the bases loaded, you got one out, the infield's totally drawn in. So you're not in a contact situation there,” Mattingly said. “You've got to at least freeze on a line drive... So I'll say the one thing that we kind of missed—and I'd say it myself, Schneids [Schneider], is that Varsho does not line out to third base. He does not hit line drives on that side of the field really.
“And so you can get a little bit more. But if it was a right-handed hitter, IKF's probably right where he should be...”
Mattingly noted that it was “not IKF's fault, but probbaly all of our faults.”
One thing is for sure. The Blue Jays will be thinking about that play—and the World Series loss— for a long time.
“No I don't think I ever will [get past the loss] to be honest with you,” Schneider said. “I think I'll think about it until the day I leave this earth, unless you get another opportunity to squash that one.”