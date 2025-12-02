Straight From PSA HQ: BBQ Breaks Brings Flawless to eBay Live

Mark your calendars: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. PST, BBQ Breaks is going live from PSA Headquarters for one of the most anticipated breaking events of the year.

The lineup? Nothing less than legendary — 2024 Panini Flawless Football and 2024 Panini Flawless Baseball, two of the most coveted products in the hobby, packed with on-card autos, game-worn patches, and literal gemstones. And the kicker: free express grading on-site courtesy of PSA.

BBQ Breaks with be breaking on eBay Live from PSA HQ | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/NB8M786Tu0dq3hdm

For collectors, it doesn’t get much bigger than this. Flawless is Panini’s crown jewel — every briefcase contains 10 cards, typically six autographs, two memorabilia cards, and a gem card, often featuring rubies, sapphires, or diamonds. The product celebrates both Hall of Fame icons and next-gen stars, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Caleb Williams, and Marvin Harrison—the kind of names that define eras and auctions alike. Instead of paying thousands for your own case, bid on one of the random teams in the break and roll the dice!

Everyone recognizes the iconic Flawless Silver Briefcase | Panini America

Baseball’s edition keeps pace, pairing future stars like Paul Skenes, Ethan Salas, and Dylan Crews with legends including Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays, and Lou Gehrig in a set that continues to blur the line between sports cards and fine art.

Lucky participants could pull a huge Paul Skenes card and have it graded on the spot by PSA. | Panini America

Pull It, PSA Grade It

But what makes this event truly stand out is the full-circle hobby experience. Pull a monster live, and you can have it graded immediately on-site by PSA, the undisputed gold standard in authentication and grading. With free and expedited grading included, it’s an opportunity to turn a hit into a high-value asset within minutes. PSA’s presence reinforces why grading continues to be one of the most critical aspects of the modern collecting ecosystem.

For those wondering about grading currently, PSA remains the dominant force. According to GemRate’s November 2025 data, overall grading activity was down 17% month-over-month but up 35% year-over-year, totaling 2.23 million cards graded in November.

GemRate grading data for the month of November | https://www.gemrate.com/

PSA led the pack with 1.66 million cards graded (down 16% from October, up 31% YoY), while CGC came in second at 425,000 cards graded (down 20% MoM, up 95% YoY). Even with seasonal slowdowns, per-business-day grading activity actually ticked up 1%, proof that demand for premium grading, particularly tied to events like this, remains strong.

The Details

For collectors chasing dream cards, BBQ Breaks x PSA HQ offers the best of every world — elite products, live excitement, and instant validation. Whether you’re after a Flawless Rookie Patch Auto, a 1/1 gem-encrusted legend, or just the thrill of seeing a big hit graded in real time, this event has it all.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. PST

Where: Live from PSA Headquarters

Featuring: BBQ Breaks | 2024 Panini Flawless Football & Baseball | Free On-Site Express Grading

Expect big hits. Bigger reactions. And maybe a few flawless moments.

