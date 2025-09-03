Erling Haaland is already a legend - 3 of his top cards

Erling Haaland recently played in his 100th Premier League game for Manchester City and it's almost scary how good he's been. When he arrived in Manchester from BVB Dortmund in 2022, he helped the club win the famed "Treble" - the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Champions League titles. He's continued at a breakneck pace, setting goal scoring records and cementing his status as a superstar. His sports cards are also considered legendary by many collectors - here are three from different points in his career that should be on your radar.

There's only 178 of these out there... | PSAcert

One of the cards that have exploded in value over the last several years is Haaland's 2019 Topps Now card from his days with RB Salzburg. What's noteworthy about this one is the use of his full name and the Norwegian spelling of his last name - these are not always included. Adding most to the desirability and value here is the fact that only 178 of these were printed, making this one of the more rare issues early in his career.

2019 Erling Haaland Topps Chrome Orange Refractor Autograph | PSAcert

Another chase card is the 2019 Topps Chrome autograph version. Considered by many to be his official rookie card, this autograph and color parallel boosts this card into a league of its own. His years at BVB Dortmund in the German Bundesliga were a big success and paved the way for his arrival at Manchester City.

A card like this requires some deep pockets... 2022-2023 1/1 Topps Dynasty game worn Patch with Autograph | Goldin

This tour of Haaland's top cards concludes with this beauty: a Topps Dynasty one of one game-worn patch with autograph. As far as game-worn patches go, this one is about as good as it gets. The ship and sea are perfectly captured and the on-card autograph seals the deal. In addition to the milestone of playing his 100th game in the Premier League, Haaland also recently re-signed with Manchester City through 2034.

