Five incredible vintage Baseball Cards under $50

Vintage baseball cards of the all-time greats are not cheap. While most collectors would LOVE to add a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle or Jackie Robinson rookie card to their collections, these and many others are likely out of reach. Still, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of bargains out there. For starters, here are five incredible cards currently available for $50 or less!

1958 Topps All-Star Stan Musial SGC 3.5

1958 Topps Stan Musial All-Star | eBay.com (click here for source listing)

How about a gorgeous playing era card of Stan Musial for only $33.99, at least while it lasts! But even if this listing disappears, there are bound to be others. The secret to this card's low price is that the card was triple-printed, meaning there are three times as many Stan Musial All-Star cards as there are typical 1958 cards from its same series. Looking for a little more of a "cool factor" to this card? How about that it's the first Topps card ever of Stan the Man?

1964 Topps Willie Mays

1964 Topps Willie Mays | eBay.com (click image for source listing)

While the card has some surface damage near the bottom, along with additional minor flaws, it's hard to beat a mid-career base card of Willie Mays for under $50. Good chance this card gets scooped up before you have a chance to click on it, but the great news is there are other lesser grade copies available in the same price range.

1962 Topps Hank Aaron

1962 Topps Hank Aaron | eBay.com (click image for source listing)

While Hank Aaron's earliest cards are out of reach, most of his cards from the 1960s are available for $50 or less, provided collectors are willing to live with a little wear and tear. The 1962 Aaron is a particularly attractive one, with a super clean photo complemented by the card's faux wood grain design.

1959 Topps Frank Robinson

1959 Topps Frank Robinson | eBay.com (click image for source listing)

In general, third-year cards offer a tremendous sweet spot for bargain hunters. Case in point, here's what may be Frank Robinson's most attractive card for only $34.99. But wait, there's more. With coupon code, it's only $27.99! And if that's still not cheap enough, the seller is accepting offers. This is a card that's likely to vanish quickly, but there are still plenty of other 1959 Frank Robinsons in a comparable price range. Heck, there are even second year cards available in this range!

1956 Topps Ernie Banks

1956 Topps Ernie Banks | eBay.com (click image for source page)

Speaking of third year cards, here's another great one: Mr. Cub from the classic 1956 Topps set. Is it mint? Hardly! But is it an early card of Ernie Banks? Yep! Like all the listings featured in this article, there's a great chance the card will be gone before you even launch your eBay app. But again, like the other listings, there are plenty of others out there just like it.

So there you have it: five absolutely top-notch cards of five of the greatest players in baseball history for an average price of just under $41. Truth is, these deals were so good you can even add a killer card of Sandy Koufax, Al Kaline, Harmon Killebrew, or Roberto Clemente to the mix.

