2024 Panini One Football Release Preview

The NFL season is right around the corner. Products in the 2025 cycle have already been released, but there are still a few outstanding releases from the 2024 season that have yet to come out. One such product is 2024 Panini One, which is currently scheduled to release on Thursday, September 4th - which also happens to be the kickoff of the NFL season. The product itself is quite high end, with only one card being in a hobby box. Prior to it's release, here is a look at what collectors should keep an eye on if they plan on opening a box, or buying singles once they hit the market.

A full checklist is not currently known for the set, but some key preview images and details have been released. In a box, collectors will find (on average) one autograph. Additionally, there will be numerous case hit inserts for collectors to chase after as well. The inserts do take the place of an autographed card, which could seriously drive up the value of the inserts. All of the insert cards are on a metal stock, adding intrigue for some collectors. The hobby favorite Color Blast insert appears in the set, which features a player in the center of the card, with numerous colors exploding behind them, creating an almost multicolored painting.

2024 Panini One Color Blast Metal Joe Montana | Checklist Insider

A new insert does make it's debut in Panini One, titled Team Titans. The preview image made avaiable features Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase on the card, with the words "Team Titans" stacked on top of one another in what appears to be rocks in the shape of letters. While it may not have the eye appeal of the Color Blast insert, it will certainly appeal to those who collect certain teams or players. The insert does carry the same rarity as the others, with a 1 in 20 box chance of collectors being able to pull the insert. However, if collectors do open a case, they are not guaranteed to get the Team Titans insert - they could get any of the other inserts in the set from the case.

2024 Panini One Football Team Titans Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase | Checklist Insider

Autographs will be the main thing that collectors are chasing in Panini One, and it is what the product might be best known for. Some of the top rookies will have autographs in the product, including J.J. McCarthy. One autograph set that he appears in is called Big One Signatures, which features both a patch and an autograph.

2024 Panini One Football Big One Signatures J.J. McCarthy | Checklist Insider

Collectors can also chase after Quad Patch Autographs. Again, the checklist for the autographs is not yet known, but at least one veteran appears in this set - Trevor Lawrence. The image for this card features two one color paches, and two multi colored patches that surround the player, with the autograph at the bottom of the card. It certainly has some eye appeal, and depending who is in the checklist, has the potential to be an excellent set of autographs.

2024 Panini One Football Quad Relic Signatures Trevor Lawrence | Checklist Insider

2024 Panini One Football is yet another high end offering for collectors, and it does carry some risk with it. But, it can also yield high reward. With only one card per box, collectors will certainly get a card that could become part of their collection. The insert and autograph chase will give some an incentive to open the product this year as well. 2024 Panini One Football releases nationwide at numerous retailers on Thursday, September 4th.

