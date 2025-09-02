

What if a baseball player was 95% as good as Mickey Mantle, but his baseball cards cost 85% less? On the surface, that sounds nuts, and there's a reason for that. It IS nuts! Nonetheless, it's exactly the case with the baseball cards of Frank Robinson, one of the greatest ever to play the game and one of baseball's most significant barrier breakers.

In the debate as to whether Hall of Famers can be underrated, Exhibit A is Frank Robinson. The numbers speak for themselves:

586 home runs, fourth all-time at the time of his retirement

106.9 offensive wins above replacement, 15th all-time and ahead of Rickey Henderson, Jimmie Foxx, and Ken Griffey, Jr.

One of only seven players with 1800+ R, 1800+ RBI, and 200+ SB

14-time All-Star, 2-time MVP, and 1966 AL Triple Crown winner

Add to that what is likely Robinson's most enduring feat, the breaking of the Color Barrier for major league managers, and it's hard to argue he isn't one of the two dozen or so most significant figures in baseball history. Check the price guides, however, and his baseball cards tell a different story. Along those lines, here are the Five Essential Baseball Cards of Frank Robinson, all of which can be had for mere pennies on the dollar compared to those of his contemporaries such as Mantle, Mays, Aaron, and Clemente.

1957 Topps Frank Robinson

1957 Topps Frank Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Truth be told, not many players have better looking rookie cards than Frank Robinson. Coming from the exceptional 1957 Topps set doesn't hurt one bit, nor do the classic Cincinnati uniforms of the era. Not surprisingly, Robinson's rookie card is his highest priced among mainstream issues, but it's still a bargain compared to just about any other all-time great of the era.

1959 Topps Frank Robinson

1959 Topps Frank Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

For the collector typically outpriced by rookie cards, third year cards may well be the undiscovered sweet spot of the Hobby. After all, these cards still qualify as very early in a player's career while carrying no premium in price. In Robinson's case, his third-year cardboard is an especially great pickup due to its unmatched appearance as likely the most attractive card in the 1959 Topps set. What's not to like after all? The black background, the aforementioned Reds duds, the whimsical Redlegs logo, and a rare (for 1959) action pose set against the backdrop of San Francisco's Seals Stadium make this Robinson card pretty much perfect.

1967 Dexter Press Frank Robinson

1967 Dexter Press Frank Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Speaking of gorgeous cardboard, the Dexter Press sets had it in spades. In truth, there are two different 1967 Frank Robinson cards to collect, one from the All-Star set and one from the Orioles set. As both feature the same image on the front, feel free to decide whether price or rarity is your thing. Now if oversized cardboard is simply not your thing, not to worry. The main thing here is that your collection include at least one Orioles card. After all, that's not only where Frank became the first to win the MVP award in both leagues but where the Triple Crown winner earned World Series MVP honors in 1966.

1976 Laughlin Diamond Jubilee Frank Robinson

1976 Laughlin Diamond Jubilee Frank Robinson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

At the end of the day, you can't tell the story of Frank Robinson, in words or in trading cards, without highlighting his role as a barrier breaker into the game's managerial ranks. While Robinson has some 1975 cards with Cleveland, it's the "oddball" card from independent artist-hobbyist Bob Laughlin that best highlights the feat.

Apr 8, 1975; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Indians manager and designated hitter Frank Robinson holds a hot water bottle while on deck against the New York Yankees at Cleveland Stadium. This was Robinson's first game as a manager and became the first African American to manage a team. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

1980-2003 Perez-Steele Hall of Fame Postcard (AUTO)

Listing on eBay for signed Perez-Steele postcard | eBay.com (click image for source page)

No card better celebrates the the sport's crowning achievement than the Perez-Steele Hall of Fame postcard, which only looks ten times better when autographed. Again speaking to the relative affordability of Robinson cards, these cards are plentiful on eBay for $50 or less.

Jul 27, 2014; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Fame player Frank Robinson (center) responds to being introduced along with Tony La Russa (left) and Hall of Fame player Dave Winfield (right) during the class of 2014 national baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at National Baseball Hall of Fame. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

