FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal May Be Injured But This Is An Opportunity To Own His Best Cards

Last night during FC Barcelona's La Liga game against Celta Vigo, Lamine Yamal scored yet another goal. Then, for Yamal fans and collectors, the unthinkable happened - he went down on the field with an injury.



While we await news as to the extent of his injury, initial reports are it could be hamstring tear. That could sideline him anywhere from a few weeks to several months.



A longer time away from the game would indeed mean that Yamal would miss the World Cup for Spain.



It's normal for those who invest in his cards to feel a twinge of panic - but I wouldn't rush to sell just yet - chances are that he has time to recover to play in the World Cup on the world's biggest stage this summer and take his fame to the next level.



Here's some of his essential cards to keep an eye on.

TOPPS CHROME UCC BLACK LAZER AUTO 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Topps Chrome Black Lazer Auto | CardLadder

One of his first mainstream autograph cards, Yamal's Black Lazer card is striking in its design - the laser effect against the black background looks futuristic with Yamal front and center. As with all cards of star athletes, the "RC" logo certainly doesn't hurt.



A copy in gem-mint condition recently sold for over $4,000.

Jul 30, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal (27) makes a penalty kick against Manchester City in a tie breaker during a Champions Tour friendly match at Camping World Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

MEGACRACKS LIGA 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Megacracks Liga | CardLadder

Following in the tradition of Messi and Ronaldo, one of Yamal's most popular rookie cards is his 2023 Megacracks card. Released by Panini in Spain in partnership with EA Sports, this card has a seen a steady rise in value

This beautiful card currently goes for over $1,200 in gem-mint shape.

Messi and Yamal lead Panini's "Road to the World Cup" cards.

TOPPS CHROME UEFA EURO 2024 BERLIN AT NIGHT LAMINE YAMAL

2024 Lamine Yamal Topps Chrome Berlin at Night | CardLadder

Another Yamal card with a great design - the Berlin at Night subset of 2024's Topps Chrome product shows the young star against a backdrop of Berlin. Spain won the Euro Championship, which took place in Germany in 2024.

This amazing card in a PSA 9.5 is currently listed on eBay for $10,000.

TOPPS CHROME UCC GOLD REFRACTOR 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Topps Chrome UCC | CardLadder

Along with the Megacracks card, Yamal's Topps Chrome UCC rookie card and its many refractor parallels are probably the best known and regarded rookie cards. The example shown above is the gold parallel numbered to just 50.

On Card ladder the 2023 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions (UCC) Lamine Yamal #64 PSA 9 Gold Refractor PSA 9 indicates a November 2025 sale for $3660, and a PSA 10 sale in March 2026 for $17,400.

We hope to hear news soon of Yamal's injury status and recovery timeline. Regradless, this superstar will be back on the pitch soon, with hobbyists on the prowl for these sought after cards.

Jul 30, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal (27) controls the ball against Manchester City in the second half during a Champions Tour friendly match at Camping World Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images