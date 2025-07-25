Three of the Top Lamine Yamal Rookie Cards
Since exploding onto the world soccer scene with an electrifying debut campaign, 18-year old phenom Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of most important athletes in the entire Hobby. His rookie cards have already become some of the most valuable in the sports collecting world, and his rare cards have sold for huge money. With the recent announcement that Yamal will be taking the torch from Lionel Messi and wearing Barcelona's iconic number 10 jersey beginning this season, let's take a look at three of the most important Lamine Yamal cards.
Yamal had a great start to his Barcelona career, but he truly leveled up in the 2024 UEFA EURO championships. His incredible poise and unbelievable skill set was on full display as he helped lead Spain to the title. He took home the Best Young Player award, and established himself as perhaps the singular talent of his generation. His National Debut card from 2024 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO is one of his most coveted. At the top of the charts is this 1/1 Superfractor Auto card, that sold for $396,500 on June 14 of this year.
The base card recently sold for $35 on eBay. On July 21, a red refractor auto version of the card numbered to 5, went for almost $125,000. The combination of this being a Yamal rookie card along with the amazing impact he had on the tournament makes this a key card for his collectors to chase.
Yamal made his Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions debut in the 2023/24 set. This RC included numbered parallels and auto versions, of which the Superfractor 1/1 Auto unsurprisingly set the bar, selling for $122,000 in September 2024. It's reasonable to speculate that this card has substantially increased in value, and it will be interesting to see when it hits the market again. Card Ladder lists its current value at over $300,000.
The unsigned Superfractor 1/1 sold at auction in February for $103,700. A base card sold for $13 on July 23. On the same day, a pink refractor went for just over $100.
While not as valuable as some other Yamal cards, when it comes to European soccer, Merlin has long been one of the iconic brands across the pond. This 2023/24 Topps Merlin UEFA Club Competitions Red Refractor numbered to five is a stunning Yamal color match. This PSA 10 version of the card sold for almost $32,000 in May.
A PSA 9 Gold Rookie Auto version of the card, numbered to 50, sold for over $5,000 on June 5. An unsigned refractor is currently listed on eBay for $45.
Lionel Messi's accomplishments are truly astounding, and it is remarkable to think that Yamal has a chance to take a real run at the GOAT's legacy, but the start to his career has done nothing to make collectors and fans dream of the incredible possibilities Yamal has laid out in front of him. With the recent news of Yamal taking over Messi's number 10 jersey, Topps NOW released a card to commemorate the moment, including the first-ever Yamal/Messi Dual Auto card - a card that may well belong on this list itself.