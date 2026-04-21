The 2025 NFL rookie class was loaded with top playmakers, and some of them have already made a difference to their respective franchises. The biggest difference is that Topps and Panini both had licensed products for this year's rookie class. Here is a look at how the hobby is evaluating the products, based a comparison of Jaxson Dart's cards.

2025 Topps Chrome Jaxson Dart Kaiju

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Between both companies, it appears that Topps may have produced the biggest hit of them all. The Kaiju insert from Topps Chrome is an incredibly tough card to pull, with odds being ten times harder than Panini's case hits.

It is the first week of Topps' product release, but these cards are selling for $11,000 today. Kaiju is a Japanese term that translates to "strange beast" or "strange creature"; Godzilla is an example. The cards show each player as a larger-than-life character.

2025 Panini Donruss Downtown Jaxson Dart PSA 10

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Donruss and Optic Downtowns are typically one per case and bring in top dollar in the hobby. These cards feature a cartoon-like character along with things that remind collectors of the city the player is in.

Downtown Jaxson Dart cards, during release week, were selling for $2,000, but today they are selling for roughly $800. In a PSA ten, they can sell for $1,700.

2025 Phoenix Jaxson Dart Colorblast

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Phoenix Colorblast is also a case hit for Panini in their other product, Prizm or Phoenix. These cards show the player in action with a splatter of colors on a white canvas background. Those cards are selling for $700 today.

2025 Panini Absolute Jaxson Dart Kaboom! - Horizontal

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Kaboom! cards are the third case hit that Panini produces, coming out of their Absolute product. These cards feature a cartoon-like character on a comic-style explosion and can sell for $1,800. Collectors love to chase Kaboom! card inserts and this is one reason why why Kaboom cards remain sought after and expensive.

2025 Panini Prizm Silver Variation Jaxson Dart

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Silver Prizms are less common than the base cards and, therefore, are more sought after. Dart's Silver image variation card sells for roughly $60 today.

2025 Topps Chrome Refractor Jaxson Dart

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The equivalent of a Silver card is Topps' Refractor card, which can also come in an image variation; these are rarer than Panini's. The base refractor can sell for $80 in today's market.

2025 Topps Chrome Jaxson Dart Auto On Card

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Panini does not have any on-card autos for Dart for any of his rookie cards, only for his college cards. Topps Chrome Dart, on-card, auto can sell for $650.

Giants fans finally have a reason for hope! Dart has a ton of upside on the field and for collectors: the looks, the charisma, the leadership, and the exciting play-style.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images