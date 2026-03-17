Lamine Yamal is one of those elite players who take the world by storm, not just with their play but with charisma and a brand. He's already a superstar at just 18 years old and produces elite results on an almost weekly basis. Spain is projected as one of the favorites to win it all at the World Cup this summer and all eyes will be on Yamal to play a big role in their success. As could be expected, Yamal's rookie cards have exploded within the last couple of years - for those still looking for an entry point, there are still several rookies under $1,000 that one can add to their collection. Here are several that are still within reach even for collectors on a budget.

TOPPS NOW 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Topps Now | CardLadder

Topps Now got in on the Yamal action back in 2023 as he made his Champions League debut. Topps Now has its fans and detractors, but say what you will - it's a cool way to honor moments in sports that fans can add to their collection and look back on. This Topps Now card features the "RC" logo and shows Yamal on the move. A PSA 10 copy can be had for around $150.

SELECT FIFA 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Select Fifa | CardLadder

Panini of course has many products released each year, and while Select's brand presence may not be the strongest, it's still known for putting out a solid product. Yamal was included in their FIFA product, released in 2023. It's a nice, horizontal card that really allows the photography to shine. This card is also $around $150 in gem-mint condition.

TOPPS FINEST 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Topps Finest | CardLadder

Topps Finest has been around for a long time and has a dedicated following, which makes the fact that the Yamal rookie trails a bit behind his other Topps rookies a bit of a mystery - but a mystery that you can capitalize on. The base rookie in a PSA 10 goes for around $120. Of course the refractor parallels and the autographed version will push closer to the $1,000 mark.

DONRUSS FIFA OPTIC 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Donruss Optic | CardLadder

To its credit, Panini has continued to include the Donruss brand in their product line. Collectors love the "Rated Rookie" logo and its history within the hobby. As with the other card makers, the parallel versions of this card become exponentially more expensive, but this base version in gem-mint condition goes for around $100.