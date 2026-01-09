The World Cup Cards: Yamal, Estevao and Karl to Buy Now

The World Cup will be here before you know it. This summer, starting in June, 48 national teams will give their all on the world's biggest stage to take home the trophy that comes along once every four years. Legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely be joining the tournament for the last time, but the torch is being passed to the new generation of stars who are set to leave their mark. Now is the time to check out these young players and buy in before the party gets started.

TOPPS PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 ESTEVAO

2025 Estevao Topps Premier League Diamond | CardLadder

Estevao is the latest in a long line of Brazilian talents playing at the most elite level. Regarded as one of the best young players in the world, Estevao plays for the Brazilian national team, so he'll see playing time on the world's biggest stage next summer at the World Cup. Estevao has several cards in the Topps Premier League set, including this "Diamond Rookie" insert.

BOWMAN CHROME 2025 LENNART KARL

2025 Lennart Karl Bowman Chrome | CardLadder

Lennart Karl is on a roll. He just can't stop scoring goals. He's just 17, but based on his play so far with Bayern Munich, he will have to be under serious consideration to join the national team for the World Cup. Germany would be a little crazy not to add him. Assuming the do, he certainly will be one to watch. Karl has a few Topps Now cards, but his pack-pulled cards are limited. Arguably the most popular one is his 2025 Bowman Chrome.

TOPPS CHROME BLACK LAZER AUTOGRAPH 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Topps Chrome Black Lazer Autograph | CardLadder

Lamine Yamal is in a bit of a different class for now than the other two players inlcuded here. He's already a superstar and has produced results for a couple of years now at the elite level. Spain is projected as one of the favorites to win it all this summer and all eyes will be on Yamal to play a big role in their success. There are plenty of Yamal cards and rookies to choose from for those looking to add one to their collection. Pictured here is one of his rookie autograph cards from Topps Chrome.

