Fernando Mendoza Starting Could be a Windfall the Hobby Needed

The prince that was promised is finally ready to impact the 2026 NFL rookie market that is desperately in need of a jolt. Tuesday's trade of Kirk Cousins to the Vikings opens the door for 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to start Sunday against the Seahawks.

23 quarterbacks have gone in the first round of an NFL draft dating back to 2020. Only nine have made their professional debut after Week 1, and of that crew, only Michael Penix, in 2024, has taken longer to see the field than Mendoza. It's undeniably a seismic event for the Raiders as a franchise, but the impact can absolutely be felt within the hobby as well.

What Are the Expectations for Mendoza?

It's largely an innocuous question, but to determine what kind of value Mendoza's presumably burgeoning rookie card market may be, it's important to establish what the immediate future might hold for the Indiana product.

Before the trade, Cousins ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards (2,340) and had thrown the second-most touchdowns (20) within an offensive scheme that, outside of Pro Bowl TE Brock Bowers, lacked obvious weapons in the passing attack to begin the year. That most people outside of Las Vegas could struggle to name the team's second-best pass-catcher (it's a tie between Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer) speaks volumes about the offensive scheme of head coach Klint Kubiak, who came to Las Vegas this year after injecting levels of explosiveness into the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks last year.

There's likely going to be some rookie learning curves in the coming weeks, and a brutal stretch of games initially against the likes of Seattle, Denver, and a surprisingly feisty Cleveland defense certainly won't help matters, but any optimism regarding Mendoza is likely resting on the laurels of Kubiak's well-deserved reputation. While the 23-year-old ran a largely heavy RPO-driven offense en route to utter annihilation against collegiate opposition in his final year with Indiana, you'd assume the Raiders wouldn't be comfortable turning to their prize possession unless they're certain Mendoza has a good grasp of the overall offense.

It's hardly a perfect analogy, but Drake Maye played 13 games his rookie season compiling 2,276 passing yards and a 15:10 TD:INT ratio all the while dramatically performing better in the latter stages of the 2024 campaign. Maye also ran for 421 yards that season and while Mendoza might not quite be as athletically gifted as the aforementioned New England quarterback, the situational awareness and comfort using his legs is pretty similar. The Patriots finished with dismal 4-13 record, but very few of the issues stemmed from the QB.

What's the Realistic Ceiling for Mendoza's Hobby Value?

This question becomes trickier. By virtue of being the No. 1 overall pick, Mendoza's rookie cards will be sparse, and while his initiation into the league as a starter couldn't come at a better time for 2026 Topps Chrome NFL to launch on November 18, it's not quite the same as comparing him to other QBs who had to wait to make their starting debut. Still, it's worth exploring the concept further.

For example, Drake Maye's holo 2024 Mosaic rookie raw was loosely selling in the $60-$80 range when the product first dropped in mid-November, according to CardLadder, eventually settling in the $20 and under range entering the new year as higher-end product hit the market.

More recently, 2025 Giants first-round pick Jaxson Dart made his first start last year against the Chargers in Week 4, and while the team netted a surprising win, it was hardly thanks to Dart's performance. His rookie holo Mosaic holo card began with multiple sales at or around $80 and actually got as high as $110 reliably in mid-October following a scintillating loss to the Broncos before cratering below $60 at the start of November, coinciding with his multi-game absence due to a concussion.

I thought maybe an interesting comparison would have been to Michael Penix, a 2024 first-round pick who made his first start in Week 16, ironically for the injured Kirk Cousins. A late December start would have, in theory, allowed more PSA graded cards to hit the market, as we'll potentially see with Mendoza rookies upcoming, but in practice the majority of the CardLadder-tracked sales were directly tied to collegiate product, save for a sparse PSA 10 Donruss Downtown or two that transacted multiple times before the new year.

There seem to be only two definitive points to reference recently. Any collegiate Mendoza product should see an immediate bump, and that should also be a literal blinking light for anyone outside of Hoosiers fans to sell before Topps NFL-licensed product floods the market. The other is that while Mendoza could produce numbers similar to his predecessor, Cousins, during the latter half of the season, one blip could start a figurative race to the bottom, especially as more high-end skews emerge towards the holidays.