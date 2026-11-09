NFL Rookie Report Week 9: Top 20 Players to Collect

We sit on the precipice of significant hobby change as the NFL's Trade Deadline concludes Tuesday. The Fernando Mendoza experience could begin in earnest if rumors of a Kirk Cousins-Minnesota reunion are legitimate, but the Raiders evidently intend to hold serve on their lame-duck season in the AFC.

The rest of the rookie hierarchy remains largely taken, save for a quick-rising RB in the same division. Let's look at the top 20 players to collect following Week 9 of the NFL season.

TIER 1 - THE STALWARTS

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No movement occurred at the top of the class again, and that's unfortunate only because Jordyn Tyson's debut was supposed to change that. The No. 8 overall pick was open for potentially his first career touchdown late in the contest and fumbled away the chance in the first 30 minutes, which is the type of inauspicious debut that would have you tumbling down the rankings most years.

Thank goodness this class is so objectively mundane that we can wait to see what type of promise he'll have over the course of the season. I remain bullish that within the Tyler Shough infrastructure, Tyson can, and will, thrive, but that may take some time in a division that thankfully remains comically up for grabs for the 3-5 Saints.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders (last week No. 1)

2. RB Jeremiyah Love - Cardinals (last week No. 2)

3. WR Carnell Tate - Titans (last week No. 3)

4. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints (last week No. 4)

TIER 2 - COMFORTABLE VALUE

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston's 507 receiving yards lead all rookie pass catchers to date, and the second-round pick has thrived as an inconsistent, albeit explosive option in this scattered Cleveland attack. That's enough to hold off Jonah Coleman for now, but the Broncos rookie may well be poised to push into the top four given Denver's propensity to win and the Washington product's role in such victories.

Despite an injured Jaylen Waddle and an uncharacteristically sloppy defense, the Broncos continued on their five-game win streak thanks to Coleman's go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown as the rookie compiled 88 yards, adding to his nearly 200 total scrimmage yards over the last two weeks. The fourth-round pick has breathed a level of explosiveness into an offense seemingly incapable of one and remains a beaming light of hope in a rookie class that has largely seen its value dip since the start of the season

5. WR Denzel Boston - Browns (last week No. 5)

6. RB Jonah Coleman - Broncos (last week No. 6)

7. WR KC Concepcion - Browns (last week No. 10)

8. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks (last week No. 8)

9. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals (last week No. 9)

10. WR Omar Cooper - Jets (last week No. 11)

TIER 3 - SPECULATIVE OPTIONS

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15), wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and tight end Colby Parkinson (84) leave the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Simpson's dramatic fall down my list isn't necessarily reflective of his team. The circumstances remain largely the same, although the looming potential injury to star wideout Puka Nacua could be dastardly if Simpson were ever to take the field.

But the Alabama rookie likely won't, as Matthew Stafford continues to power through seemingly every slight ailment imaginable en route to navigating the team to a .500 record. No, the fall is largely due to the fact that the team is ONLY slightly above .500, winning drag-it-out duels against the Commanders and Chargers in recent weeks. More importantly, the NFC is teaming with potential playoff teams, and there's no guarantee Los Angeles even makes it into the final seven when it's all said and done.

But the biggest catalyst for the fall is simply that this rookie class has actionable players that can be traded now, as opposed to waiting potentially multiple years for the first-round QB payoff. While that process has inevitably yielded positive results for Jordan Love investors, for a weekly series like this, it's probably better served to draw attention to the impact players throughout 2026, of which Simpson likely won't qualify.

11. WR Makai Lemon - Eagles (last week No. 12)

12. QB Ty Simpson - Rams (last week No. 6)

13. WR Germie Bernard - Steelers (last week No. 13)

14. TE Kenyon Sadiq - Jets (last week No. 14)

15. RB Emmett Johnson - Chiefs (last week No. 17)

TIER 4 - KEEP TABS ON 'EM

There's not a whole lot to add here, other than I believe the two New York defensive players will be here to stay. For starters, just take a look at the company David Bailey keeps.

David Bailey has the most sacks (7.5) by a first-round pick in his first 8 games since HOF Julius Peppers in 2002 (9.0 in first 8 games), per ESPN Research. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 8, 2026

Reese's three-sack performance all but cements the Giants as the playoff team coming out of the NFC Least, and while the market typically ignores defensive rookies, this class in particular might put a larger emphasis on historical marks.

16. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers (last week No. 16)

17. RB Mike Washington - Raiders (last week No. 15)

18. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers (last week No. 18)

19. DE David Bailey - Jets (last week unranked)

20. LB Arvell Reese - Giants (last week unranked)