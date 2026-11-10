For just the second time, collectors will be able to chase PREM1ERE patch autograph cards in the upcoming Topps Chrome Football release. PREM1RE patch autograph cards are similar to baseball's Rookie Debut Patch autographed cards, in that the patch is worn by a player who is making their National Football League debut.

"We're excited to have these inserted into upcoming Topps Chrome Football," said Clay Luraschi, who is the Senior Vice-President of Product at Fanatics Collectibles.

The patches collectors will be able to chase in 2026 Topps Chrome Football belong to players who were rookies in the 2023 and 2024 classes. It's an incredibly large checklist of players coming from two seasons.

Names from the 2023 class include: Andrei Iosivas, Aidan O'Connell, Anthony Richardson, Brandon Aubrey, Brian Branch, Bijan Robinson, Brenton Strange, Bryce Young, Chase Brown, CJ Stroud, Cedric Tillman, Dalton Kincaid, Dontayvion Wicks, De'Von Achane, Henry To'oTo'o, Jordan Addison, Josh Downs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Mingo, Kobie Turner, Luke Musgrave, Luke Schoonmaker, Lukas Van Ness, Marvin Mims Jr., Michael Mayer, Michael Wilson, Puka Nacua, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Roschon Johnson, Rasheed Rice, Sam LaPorta, Tyson Bagent, Tank Bigsby, Tre Tucker, Will Anderson Jr., Zay Flowers, Christian Gonzalez, Devon Washington, Darnell Washington, Jalen Carter, Jake Moody, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kayshon Boutte, Tyjae Spears, Will Levis and Zach Charbonnet.

Names form the 2024 class include: Audric Estime, Amarius Mims, Bo Nix, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Cole Bishop, Cooper Beebe, Caleb Williams, Jalen Coker, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Keon Coleman, Kris Jenkins, Marist Liufau, Michael Penix Jr., Nate Wiggins, Rome Odunze, Trey Benson, Tyler Guyton, Xavier Legette, Anthony Gould, Brock Bowers, Blake Corum, Brian Thomas Jr., Calen Bullock, Cam Little, Cade Stover, Dallas Turner, Drake Maye, Edgerrin Cooper, Joe Alt, Javon Bullard, Joshua Karty, Ja'Lynn Polk, Junior Colson, Jared Verse, Kamren Kinchens, Ladd McConkey, MarShawn Lloyd, Malik Washington, Will Reichard, Xavier Worthy, Braelon Allen, Bucky Irving, Byron Murphy II, Chris Braswell, Graham Barton, George Holani, Jacob Cowing, and Joe Milton III.

"There's some great, great names in there," Luraschi said.

He's eagerly anticipating the release because of the names associated with the checklist, and said that he can't wait to see the community's reaction.

While they're similar to baseball and basketball's Rookie Debut Patch autographed cards, the timing is interesting. Usually a baseball player's or basketball payer's patch comes out within the year to 18 months of their debut. But with these ones, some players have been in the league more than three years and have established themselves as bona fide stars. Players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, has made multiple Pro Bowls and has a Super Bowl championship on his career resume. It would be like Yoshinobu Yamamoto having his Rookie Debut Patch releasing this fall.

Debut Patches Have Become Some Of The Most Important Cards

Jahmyr Gibbs' PREM1ERE Debut Patch autographed card | Fanatics

The debut patch cards have become some of the highest desired cards on the market. Since their inception with baseball in 2023 and they've turned into an imporant part of sports and the card collecting hobby.

"They've become some of the most sought after cards for an individual player," Luraschi said. "When you see the patch on television for the first time, it's an exciting moment,"

It gives collectors essentially a piece of history.

Patches Developed By The NFL

The licensure allowing Fanatics to produce NFL cards took effect on April 1, 2025, but the patches were developed prior to that date. It was not confirmed whether the NFL developed them because they anticipated a change in the companies that could produce the cards.

Brock Bowers' PREM1ERE Debut Patch autographed card | Fanatics

But it wouldn't be out of the question for them to know about the concept. The Rookie Debut Patches had already made waves through the community and in the national spotlight.

Fanatics Were Patient With The Patches

While Fanatics was excited about these latest patches, they needed to be patient in releasing them. They could have slipped all the patches into the 2025 Topps Chrome release, but they took their time.

"Part of the storytelling is also making sure you give these programs space and time," Luraschi said. "Yeah, we were chomping at the bit, but you want to present the cards in a way so the consumer knows what the intention is."

Luraschi said he anticipates the program growing with time, and as players perform, you'll see more on the market and more attention to the PREM1ERE patches.

"I think this program really solidifies what we're trying to do; we're trying to really tell a story of when a player first steps onto that field, what that moment means, and how that patch is connected to the consumer for a trading card," Luraschi said. "The program is still very young, but what it has proven so far is that these cards are very important to people."

2026 Topps Chrome Football releases November 18th.